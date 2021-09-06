Lisa Rinna Calls Out Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Rinna’s lips were made for talking, and that’s just what they’ll do!

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” ladies will be filming the season 11 trailer any day now, and Rinna wants to be prepared. The 58-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 5 to ask for fan questions, so she can be prepared for the reunion.

One fan DMed Rinna about her thoughts regarding a possible Lisa Vanderpump return. Rinna posted the question on her now-deleted Story and wrote in the caption, “She doesn’t have the balls to come back. She ran the last time.” She added a laughing face emoji.

Vanderpump was an original cast member on RHOBH, but she quit after nine seasons on the show. The businesswoman left the show after a fallout with her former best friend Kyle Richards. Vanderpump chose to not appear on the annual RHOBH reunion.

Rinna Answered Many More Controversial Questions

This season of RHOBH has resulted in more fan questions than ever. Erika Jayne has been in the hot seat for most of the season. She filed for divorce from her now estranged husband Tom Girardi in November 2020. One month later, Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were forced into involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December 2020, per The Los Angeles Times. Prior to that, a federal lawsuit accused Girardi of embezzling “millions” of dollars owed to his past clients, including “orphans and widows.”

Some of the cast members have taken sides over the legal issues. Rinna has stated time after time that she has her bff’s back, while Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais have questioned Jayne’s innocence.

One fan asked Rinna why she’s been so “critical” of Stracke and Beauvais for questioning Jayne when in the past, Rinna has been notorious in digging for the truth. Rinna posted the question on her Story and wrote, “I haven’t been critical of them at all I just encouraged Sutton to say to Erika what she said behind her back.”

Another fan asked a similar question, suggesting that Rinna has gotten more “empathetic” over the years. She replied, “I have learned a great deal in the past few seasons and I hope I’ve grown and become more empathetic.”

One RHOBH Housewife Has Considered a Vanderpump Return

Ever since Vanderpump left the series in 2019, fans have wondered if she would ever return. Beauvais – who has never directly worked with Vanderpump – revealed that she would be open to her returning to the show next season.

“I know the fans would love to see Lisa,” Beauvais told the Daily Mail Australia. “I don’t know her but I think she’d bring the show some new energy.” Vanderpump hasn’t totally disappeared from the reality show world, as “Vanderpump Rules” will return September 28.

Beauvais also said that there’s another cast member she would be open to having join the crew-and that’s Kris Jenner! “I would never say never, but I can’t see Kris Jenner doing it,” Beauvais said. “But then again, I never thought Kathy Hilton would join.”

She added, “I could get along with Kris Jenner. Over the years I’ve seen her, she’s smart, she’s opinionated, and she’s been in the business forever.”

