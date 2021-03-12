Lisa Rinna Snubs Lisa Vanderpump In New Instagram Post Amid Restaurant Struggles

It looks like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is “owning it.”

In a recent Instagram post, Rinna totally slammed former costar Lisa Vanderpump amid her restaurant struggles. Rinna posted a throwback clip from BravoCon in 2019, where the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast was playing a game called “Shady Boot” with Andy Cohen. In the clip, Vanderpump says to Rinna, “Go back to selling dusters and diapers.” And, in response, Rinna claps back, “And guess what, honey? Do you know how much I’ve made on those dusters and diapers? A lot more than your restaurants.”

In the caption of the Instagram post, Rinna got even shadier, writing, “I feel like this is aging really well. 🤩 I Love a shady boot moment don’t you?”

Rinna’s Instagram post comes amid recent reports that some of Vanderpump’s restaurants have been facing their fair share of problems. Villa Blanca was permanently shuttered, and earlier this week, it was reported by The Sun that operations at PUMP have been suspended due to tax issues.

Many of Lisa Vanderpump’s Former Castmates Are at Odds With Her

It seems like Lisa Rinna isn’t the only one who has a problem with Vanderpump. After her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following the infamous “puppy gate” scandal, it doesn’t seem like the former star is on good terms with any of her former castmates. In fact, during an April 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kyle Richards revealed what happened when she ran into her former friend at a restaurant.

“This last time I saw her at a restaurant and I was passing her table and they sat us right next to each other,” Richards explained, as noted by Bravo. “And I said to the hostess, ‘Really? Really?’ So I said hello and, to be honest, she was short. And then Ken came up after and I stood up and I gave him a hug. And he said, ‘Why are you giving me a hug? I kicked you out of our home.’ And I said, ‘I can still give you a hug, Ken.’ Because I do care about them. But that was the last time I saw them. And I haven’t seen them since or heard from them.”

Lisa Vanderpump Believes That Other ‘Real Housewives’ Were Jealous of Her

Even with all the shade being thrown at her, it doesn’t seem like Vanderpump minds too much. During a January 2021 appearance on Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him and Her Podcast, Vanderpump revealed that she believes some of the other Real Housewives stars are jealous of her due to her success outside of the franchise.

“In the second season to be given Vanderpump rules, that was huge, because a lot of other Housewives tried for their own spinoff and they did pilots and it didn’t come to fruition,” Vanderpump explained while appearing on the podcast.

Vanderpump continued, “I had a lot of opportunities that others didn’t have. And maybe that did result in some feelings. I mean, I was suddenly on Dancing With the Stars or I got my star on the Walk of Fame or Vanderpump Rules was going on. And then I was doing a lot of things politically as well. I was trying to fight for the humane treatment of dogs. I was speaking to Congress… Maybe it did result in feelings.”

