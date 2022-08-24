‘I’ve Been Meaner,’ Lisa Rinna Boasts on TikTok

Lisa Rinna has been criticized this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for her behavior after she lashed out at Sutton Stracke on several occasions.

The actress spoke up against the criticism this week, posting a video on TikTok in which she said that she thought she had been meaner in the past. Along with a caption of several emojis including the angel one, Rinna said in the video, “I just feel like everybody’s extra sensitive. I mean call me crazy but I think I’ve been meaner before this season.” She finished the video with a laugh.

Here is the post:

Fans Criticized Rinna for Her Take & Said She’s Been Mean for a ‘Long Time’

Rinna was blasted by fans on a couple of different Reddit threads as well as in the comments of her TikTok video. One person wrote, “I don’t know if she’ll actually be fired but she definitely feels it closer than ever before and is spiraling on social media. No doubt at the reunion she’ll just say she’s working on herself (as always).” Someone else agreed, “She’s spiraling… I don’t think she understands that it’s a build up of anger from fans seeing BE meaner in the past and still acting mean now. We’re not more sensitive we’re fed up.”

One person commented, “So is being ‘a little less mean’ (allegedly of course) now a flex?” Another agreed, “She says it as if she’s so proud of herself for being mean.” Someone told Rinna, “Correct, but you have been mean for a long time… and people feel you need to work on your anger…” One person wrote, “Why does she seem to take joy in being mean?”

Someone said, “But…I thought she blamed her meanness on her grieving process? Is she now confirming that she’s always been a terrible person?” The comment referenced Rinna previously saying her bad behavior this season was due to her grief at her mother’s death, as People wrote. Another wrote, “So the justification for being an a****** is that she has been a bigger a****** before? Did I get that right?”

In addition to her criticisms over her comments, Rinna was also ripped for her look and apparent filter use in the video. “She looks frightening in this,” someone wrote. “Like half of her body was superimposed on the other half and then her face superimposed on the the body.” Another person said, “I love how her face is filtered…but she did nothing to filter that neck. Might as well not use the filter.” Someone wrote, “She’s two different halves. It’s disturbing. Why go with this video?”

Rinna Previously Acknowledged That She Was ‘Too Cruel’ in Her Treatment of Denise Richards on RHOBH

Rinna has unleashed on her co-stars in past seasons of RHOBH, namely Denise Richards. The two were friends but Rinna eventually turned on Richards, slamming her on the show and at the reunion.

After Richards left RHOBH, Rinna admitted on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that she was “cruel” to Richards. “I don’t like my behavior and how I treated her,” she said. “I was mean, and I was cruel. I was too cruel. I absolutely was, and I’d like to atone for that.”

