Lisa Rinna Reveals Why She Suffered Memory Loss

Lisa Rinna opened up about her forgetfulness – and how she figured out the cause of it. For years, the 58-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been known for her bad memory.

In 2017, Rinna denied talking about her former co-star Kim Richards’ sobriety at a group game night, and partly blaming her sister Kyle for her setbacks. After telling then-Housewife Eden Sassoon that Kim was “close to death” and that her sister Kyle was an “enabler,” Rinna was stunned when the story made its way back to Richards sisters, according to The Daily Mail. She also staunchly denied having such a conversation with Sassoon.

Five years later, Rinna offered up a surprising explanation for her denial.

Lisa Rinna Said Years of Using Prescription Sleeping Pills Erased Her Memory

During an April 2022 appearance on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, Rinna revealed that she was taking prescription sleeping medication, Restirol, during the time period in question.

“For like four years I was taking sleeping pills,” Rinna told the podcast. “I just took it every night because I could guarantee I’d go to sleep. So what I can tell you is, this sleeping pill erases your f***ng memory, I finally figured it out because I’m no longer on the sleeping pill.”

On the same podcast, Rinna’s co-star Erika Jayne defended her by adding, “I testify because I was on the same one. …We’re not making excuses. We’re telling you what happened.”

According to GoodRx.com, the drug in question is meant for “short-term treatments of insomnia“ – Rinna was on it for years – and “can cause memory problems, drowsiness, dizziness and confusion.”

Eden Sassoon Once Called Out Lisa Rinna For Her ‘Selective Memory’

It was presumably back when she was on the drug that Rinna was called out by Eden Sassoon for her “selective memory” during a cast trip to Mexico. After Rinna was informed of what she said about the Richards sisters, she continued to insist that she had no idea what everyone was talking about.

“’I don’t remember this,” Rinna said on RHOBH of her gossip, going on to “swear” she had no memory of saying anything.

In a blog for Bravo titled “She Remembers,” Sassoon offered to help Rinna “remember.”

“Something I am not powerless over is this Rinna situation? She says she ‘can’t remember,’” Sassoon wrote at the time. “Rinna deserves a damn Oscar for the performance she just gave in Mexico. “

“But it didn’t just stop at the ‘selective memory,’” Sassoon added. “Rinna continued to cry and cry and cry and say, ‘I don’t want to do this. I feel like I have been stabbed in the back.’ Honestly, now it’s just funny. The more she cries, the more they play back the moment when Lisa Rinna says everything she’s denying. I mean even the girls admit that she could have said something like that in one of her angry moments…well she wasn’t even mad when she said it. We were calm, shopping. She remembers. #CaughtRedHanded.”

Rinna eventually remembered that she did talk about Richards. According to Radar Online, in a RHOBH confessional, Rinna admitted, “I did say those things. Now I have to own it … I will always tell my truth.”

She also told her costar — and Kim Richards’ sober sponsor– in person: “Now that I’ve had time to think about it, I said them.”

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Dorit Kemsley also weighed in on the situation, saying it was hard to imagine that Rinna previously didn’t remember saying Kim Richards was “near death.”

“That’s a pretty intense statement not to remember,” Kemsley said, per BravoTV.com. “So the fact that she owned it, kudos to her. Took a little while, but she did get there.”

