Lisa Rinna Criticized by Fans After Posting a Recent Fashion Look

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna took to Instagram to show off her latest look, this one courtesy of Michael Kors.

“Having a @michaelkors Moment,” the reality star captioned the three photos. In them, Rinna posed in her kitchen by standing next to and leaning against her fridge while sporting a black, tailored, sleeveless jumpsuit and black faux fur coat.

However, Rinna received mixed reactions to the look, with many people commenting instead on the state of her kitchen as they accused the RHOBH star of having a dirty house.

Fans Had a Lot of Critical Reactions to Lisa Rinna’s Photo as They Said They Thought Her Kitchen Needed to Be Updated or Cleaned

Several of the top comments were focused on Rinna’s kitchen instead of the actress, as someone asked why she posted so many photos posing in the kitchen. Another agreed, “Why are many of her pics leaning up against her fridge?”

Someone told Rinna that her house “definitely needs an upgrade” and pointed out, “Your door jams are very dirty girl !” Someone else said, “Those floors look filthy.” Another told her to “Up date your home.” Another commenter said they could see “dust bunnies and dirty floors.”

Lisa Rinna Was Recently Involved in a Disagreement With Andy Cohen Over the Receipts She Said She Brought to the RHOBH Reunion

Rinna has been in a back-and-forth on social media with Bravo head Andy Cohen recently over the contents of manila envelopes that she brought to the reunion taping but didn’t make the final edit. During an episode of his SiriusXM radio show titled “Andy Cohen Live,” Cohen confirmed there was one envelope but said that it had receipts about the Elton John AIDS Foundation ticket drama between Rinna and Sutton Stracke.

Cohen told listeners that they just cut the whole segment out, which was the case with many parts of the reunion, to make it all fit into three reunion episodes. “There were a lot of decisions made in the edit to cut down many conversations,” he shared. He said there was no envelope relating to Aspen receipts and Rinna’s claims that Kathy Hilton had a “psychotic break” that wasn’t captured on camera.

Rinna replied to Cohen’s claims on her Instagram Story and clarified that she had two manila envelopes, not just one. She showed a photo of herself with the envelopes on the set of the RHOBH reunion and said they were “filled with receipts,” according to a screenshot saved and shared by Page Six.

After Rinna responded to Cohen, the Bravo boss addressed it again in the next episode of his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live.” He said he “never saw” Rinna’s Aspen receipts during the entire taping. “We didn’t get to them, we didn’t cut them out of the show, she never handed them over during the show, so that is the tale of Rinna’s receipts,” Cohen told listeners.

