Lisa Rinna Gives Surprising Update Post-RHOBH

Lisa Rinna revealed she is still struggling with her exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. ” In January 2023, the Bravo veteran announced her departure from the long-running reality show after eight seasons.

In an April 2023 interview on “The Talk,” Rinna admitted that she misses being on the RHOBH cast and went so far as to say that she is still grieving the loss of her role on the show.

Lisa Rinna Said She is Still ‘In Mourning’

In January 2023, Rinna told People that RHOBH was “the longest job I have held in my 35 year career.” She was on the show for eight seasons, starting in 2014.

During her appearance on “The Talk,” Rinna revealed that it is not getting easier for her since she left the Bravo reality show.

“I think I’m still in mourning because I’ve only not been on ‘Housewives’ for two months and I miss the cast and the crew,” she said. “I mean, I’m with that same crew for eight years. And it’s very hard, and I would say I’m still going through that mourning process. …They’re filming right now, and I’m not. And I miss the connection to the people, I do.”

Rinna went on to say that exiting the reality show is more difficult than ending a scripted show because the people in the cast were in her home. “It’s even a little bit harder because these people were definitely in my life in my home with my children with my husband for eight years,” she said.

Rinna also admitted she may not be ready to watch the upcoming season of RHOBH when it comes out. The cast members, which include Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley, started filming scenes for season 13 in February.

“I don’t know,” Rinna said when asked if she will watch the new season. “I’m not sure. I’m kind of in this point right now where I have to detach completely from it in order to move on. It’s weird, I don’t know.”

“I’m sure like anything, you know, when I left ‘Days of Our Lives,’ when I left ‘Melrose Place,’ you know jobs that I had for a long period of time,” she said. “I think it happens with all the jobs because those people become your life, that becomes your life.”

Rinna’s nostalgic comments are a little surprising considering she previously said she needed a break from the Housewives world. In January, she told Interview, “I think everything Housewives has to go away for a while, which is good. I don’t need to hang out with anybody. …I’m good. I’m good to take a break. It’s time for a break.”

Lisa Rinna Previously Said RHOBH Will Miss Her

While she’s mourning her end on RHOBH, Rinna previously claimed that the show will miss her as well. The actress was part of some of the most controversial moments on the show

In an interview with E! News shortly after her exit announcement, Rinna was asked what she thinks the Bravo reality show will be missing with her gone. “Everything,” she cracked.

She added that she brought it all to RHOBH. “What I think that I brought to the show was I was always game,” she said. “I am professional to know that we have a job to do. So, I went in there and I gave it my all and I did my job, so I will always feel good about that.”

Some of her former co-stars agreed that she will be missed. During an Amazon Live in March 2023, Richards said of Rinna, “She brought a lot to the show … and she’ll be missed.”

In addition, Erika Jayne told TMZ that Rinna can’t be replaced. “They can’t [replace her],” Jayne said. “She’s the GOAT. She’s the f***ing GOAT.” … She will be missed and I think everyone will feel it.”

