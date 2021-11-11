Lisa Rinna Shares Heartbreaking Update on Her Mom, Lois Rinna

Lisa Rinna’s mom Lois Rinna has suffered a stroke. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared the news on Instagram on November 10, 2021.

“I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now, So [let’s] celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions. I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know,” Lisa captioned a video of her mom dancing.

Lois is 93-years-old and has made appearances on “RHOBH” over the years, and fans have simply fallen in love with her. News that Lois has had another stroke is sure to upset “Housewives” fans all over the globe.

It’s unknown if Lois is currently in the hospital or if she’s resting at home, but it sounds like she is surrounded by loved ones at the present time. Based on Lisa’s caption, specifically about her mom transitioning, the prognosis doesn’t sound good. Lisa hasn’t given any further updates on her mom’s health.

This Is the Second Stroke That Lois Rinna Has Suffered

Back in May 2019, Lisa revealed that her mom had suffered a stroke in 2013. “My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful,” Rinna tweeted.

Friends and fans filled up Lisa’s Instagram with warm thoughts during this trying time.

“Love you Lisa. We all love Lois so much. Please give her a kiss for us. Sending love [and] prayers,” Lisa’s “RHOBH” co-star Kyle Richards commented.

“Oh no. Sending you all love and [prayers],” Kelly Ripa wrote.

“Sending so much love to Lois, and to you and your family,” longtime friend Eileen Davidson added.

Lisa Was Away From Her Mom for Several Months During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Lisa is incredibly close to her mom, so being away from her during the pandemic was not easy. In December 2020, Lisa shared that she hadn’t seen her mom in nearly a year.

“We haven’t seen Lois since last Christmas. She is doing great I’m so happy to report, but we Miss her so much!!!” Lisa captioned an Instagram video of her and her mom dancing.

However, in June 2021, Lisa was able to see her mother — it had been a year and a half at the time — and they celebrated her 93rd birthday, according to Bravo. It’s unknown how much time Lisa has been able to spend with her mom over the past five months, or how her health had been in the months before this devastating stroke.

Lois looked radiant in June, and appeared to be doing extremely well. Lisa shared a video of her mom at the time, and the two were laughing together — per usual.

