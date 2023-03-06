RHOBH Alum Lisa Rinna Sports Pageboy Hairstyle & Colorful Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Lisa Rinna, who became a cast member in 2014, confirmed she was exiting the Bravo franchise on Instagram in January 2023. The caption of her January 6 post read, “We had a good run. 😊👋🏻💃🏻🌈🥂🪩😘 Love you! See you soon! 🥰.”

The former Bravo star traveled to France for Paris Fashion Week’s Fall 2023 runway shows. People magazine reported on March 4, Rinna shared numerous pictures showcasing the ensemble she decided to wear to be an onlooker at the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2023 show with her Instagram followers. Her outfit included a colorful top and purple iridescent leggings. She completed her ensemble with a black waist belt, matching platform ankle boots, and a pair of statement earrings. The “Melrose Place” actress, who often sports wigs, opted for a pageboy hairstyle.

“We went to the @viviennewestwood show and it was SPECTACULAR!!! 🙏🏼❤️🕊️ Thank you @charlielemindu @fredrikrobertsson and the whole Westwood team! #sograteful #honored pinching myself! 📸 @vtryde,” read the caption of the Instagram upload.

Some social media users commented that they believed Rinna resembled the late singer Cathryn Antoinette “Toni” Tennille of Captain & Tennille and American figure skater Dorothy Hamill.

“The Dorothy Hamill haircut is bring back memories from the 80’s,” wrote one commenter.

“You brought back Toni Tennille!” added another.

“Lovin’ the Toni Tennille wig @lisarinna 👏😍❤️,” shared a third person.

Lisa Rinna Spoke About Her Time at London Fashion Week

Rinna was in attendance at numerous runway shows at the 2023 London Fashion Week in February 2023. In a February 2023 interview on “The Talk,” the 59-year-old shared that she appreciated having the opportunity to wear outfits from different designers during the event.

“I have loved fashion since I was a little kid and so this is a dream of mine that is just happening at 59 years old,” stated Rinna.

Rinna also noted that she interacted with actress Florence Pugh, who she had been corresponding with on social media, at London Fashion Week.

“Florence Pugh was there and I got to see her for the first time and we have been friends on Instagram for three years, so that was really fun,” said Rinna.

While filming the “Talk” episode, Rinna seemed to reference she will no longer star on RHOBH. The former RHOBH star stated there is “no moss growing on this girl,” suggesting that she has been directing her attention to different avenues after exiting the Bravo franchise.

“I just keep going,” stated the mother of two.

Lisa Rinna Discussed Leaving RHOBH in January 2023

Rinna discussed stepping away from the Bravo franchise during a January 2023 interview with Interview Magazine. The mother of two explained that she “had a rough” year while filming the show’s twelfth season. She noted that she was mourning her mother, Lois Rinna, who passed away in November 2021. She also acknowledged that she accused Kathy Hilton of exhibiting erratic behavior during a cast trip in Aspen. Hilton has denied Rinna’s claims.

Rinna also suggested that she decided to exit RHOBH because of the negative reactions she received from Bravo fans.

“[S]omething has gotten to the Housewife Universe because of what’s going on in the world, and it’s reflected in the way the fans react to the world of Housewives. And I just think it’s unhealthy. It wasn’t working for me. It wasn’t right for me,” stated Rinna.