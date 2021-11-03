Lisa Rinna Debuts New Look & Fans Can’t Get Over it

Lisa Rinna has one of the most iconic hairstyles in the “Real Housewives” franchise. Love her or love to hate her, Rinna’s hair has inspired wigs so just about anyone can afford to get her signature shaggy cut — complete with frosted tips — without the commitment.

Over the years, Rinna has experimented with different looks, and has modeled many wigs of her own, but her latest look has fans talking. On November 1, 2021, The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star too to Instagram to share a photo from the set of a shoot for her makeup brand, Rinna Beauty. In the photo, Rinna was wearing a long wig — and fans absolutely loved it.

“There’s a new girl in town,” Rinna captioned the photo. She was wearing a pair of acid-washed denim jeans and a black top. The reality star accessorized with plenty of chunky silver bangles and a delicate one-string necklace. Unsurprisingly, Rinna’s makeup was on point — and her hair was covered by a voluminous wig, complete with wispy layers, and plenty of bounce.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Can’t Get Over Rinna’s New Look & Think She Should Wear Her Hair Like This all the Time

Aside from filling up the comments section on Rinna’s Instagram post, many fans took to Reddit to discuss Rinna’s latest Instagram share. Many people thought that Rinna really pulled off the long-haired look, and several even suggested that she adopt a longer ‘do from here on out.

“Why on earth wouldn’t she just permanently wear her hair like this?” one Redditor questioned, creating a thread.

“She looks so much better with long hair,” another Redditor agreed.

“I’m by no means a fan of hers but she looks absolutely stunning here. I couldn’t even tell it was her at first,” added another.

“Seriously one of the best pictures of her I’ve ever seen,” another Redditor wrote.

Rinna Previously Rocked a Blond Wig & Looked Unrecognizable

Back in December 2020, Rinna decided to go blond for a bit, and she showed off a new wig that had fans in awe. “We call her Goldie,” Rinna captioned a video of her new — yet temporary — look.

According to Hollywood Life, this certainly wasn’t the first time that Rinna switched up her hair color for some fun on the other side. She has at least two other blond wigs that she has worn.

And, at the beginning of quarantine, Rinna had some fun with her social media followers, showing off four different wigs in one day, according to Today. Rinna rocked a blond look, a couple of pink styles, and even a wig with a reddish hue — and she pulled them all off.

Based on the amount of “likes” Rinna received on her posts, her short, straight, pink wig was the most popular. Its name? “Pinky.”

Surely, Rinna will be back to her signature bob very soon, but she likes to have a little fun, and her fans are totally here for it. Who knows? Maybe someday she will grow her hair out and buy her own Rinna wig. She can call it… Rinna.

