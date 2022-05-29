Lisa Rinna Dragged for ‘Disgusting’ & ‘Toxic’ Instagram Story

A star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is being ripped apart by fans for sharing someone’s personal information.

On Sunday, May 29, Lisa Rinna shared a screenshot of a text message from an unsaved number. The text message reads “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I can expose about you…”

Over the screenshot of the text, which appears to have come in just after 9 pm on Saturday night, Rinna wrote, “You exposed yourself.” and “Hey expose away can’t wait to see what you’ve got.”

The content of the text isn’t what captured the attention of the fans, instead, it was the fact that Rinna did not crop or censor the phone number.

Lisa Rinna Is Blasted by Fans as ‘Disgusting’ for Sharing a Private Phone Number & ‘Doxing’ the Sender

The person whose phone number Lisa Rinna exposed after he sent her a threatening text message has been exposed! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/4G9DWXgG3d — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) May 29, 2022

The Instagram Story was screenshot and shared by several blogs, with the number censored.

“And people really don’t understand why she shouldn’t be on #rhobh anymore! She’s a vile human being, and I really hope she gets hers!” someone tweeted.

“This isn’t gonna end well…..,” someone wrote.

“She is literally scum lol has no boundary or respect and takes it way beyond being entertaining for TV #RHOBH,” A fan tweeted.

“she need to be done shes so disgusting,” someone said.

“Pure bully,” someone wrote.

“I can’t believe she posted the phone number. unbelievable,” someone said.

“She has a very dark and mean side to her let’s pray for her,” someone tweeted.

“is it illegal to publish someone’s number like that? some form of doxxing?” a fan questioned.

“Lisa entering her doxx era,” another fan wrote.

“Lisa is toxic,” someone wrote.

“A nasty woman,” someone said.

The Instagram Story has since been deleted.

Fans Speculated About the Sender With Possible Ideas Being Kathy Hilton’s Assistant or Lisa Rinna’s ‘Burner’ Number

Several fans discussed who the possible sender of the text could be.

“Apparently Kathy Hilton’s Assistant,” someone wrote.

Some fans accused Rinna of being the sender, “Lisa’s burner phone. Anything for clickbait,” someone commented on Reddit.

“This is probably Lisa texting herself from Harry Hamlins phone or something but either way she’s doxing someone and that’s INCREDIBLY WRONG and dangerous,” someone wrote.

“I feel like she posted the number so her fans can harass. However, I do think it’s probably Lisa’s burner phone or one of her puppets,” another person said.

Shortly after the screenshot began circulating, someone named Patrick Somrs took to Instagram to claim he was the sender of the text and in turn revealed Rinna’s private number.

“@lisarinna Why are you starting drama with someone that is half your age you overfilled ancient dinosaur Anyways here’s Lisa’s number since she posted mine [REDACTED],” he wrote.

Fans praised him in the comments.

“Oh what a great way to start a holiday weekend,” someone commented.

“Two can play that game,” another said.

“CANNOT stand this beast! Get her!” a fan said.

Somrs said in his Instagram Story that he originally met Rinna while production was happening for a housewives spinoff featuring husbands was being made and “drama started from the beginning.”

According to records obtained by Heavy, the phone is not registered to any Real Housewife. Additionally, the number provided by Somrs is registered to Rinna.

