Lisa Rinna’s Recent Instagram Post Deemed ‘Vile’ Amid Daughter’s Sobriety

Lisa Rinna may be on hiatus from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but that doesn’t mean that she has disappeared from social media. In fact, the reality television star has been very active on Instagram — and one of her recent posts is causing a bit of a stir.

Rinna received a gift from supermodel Cindy Crawford, and shared a photo of it on her Instagram Stories. She thanked Crawford for the gift, which was a clear backpack that looked as though it was filled with red and white pill capsules.

“I love my new bag,” Rinna wrote. She also tagged Crawford, thanking her, and she added a red heart emoji.

It didn’t take long for a fan page to re-share Rinna’s post, adding a poll to gauge the opinions of followers. Perhaps unsurprisingly, most people didn’t think that backpack — or the sharing of the backpack — was appropriate, mainly because Rinna’s daughter, Delilah Hamlin, recently admitted to a Xanax addiction in a candid Instagram video.

Bravo Fans Voted in an Instagram Poll About Rinna’s New Pill-Filled Backpack

Just after Rinna shared the pill-filled backpack on her Instagram Stories, the Bravoandcocktails_ Instagram account posted a screenshot of it. The person who runs the account — who remains anonymous by choice — weighed in on Rinna’s decision to post a photo of the gift online.

“Maybe it’s just me but seeing as how one of her daughters is working on her sobriety following a pill addiction this isn’t the best thing to joke about?! Wtf!” the post read.

A poll was added, asking followers if they thought that Rinna’s upload was “vile” or if they thought that she was being a “supportive mom.” The overwhelming majority voted “vile,” with 95% of voters choosing that option.

Years ago, Rinna posed with a clear briefcase full of pills, so the gift may have been a nod to that old photoshoot.

It’s also possible that the pill-filled backpack was a call back to Rinna’s personal ziplock that’s filled with essential medications. Back in 2017, she brought the back to the RHOBH reunion, according to People magazine.

“Advil, Tylenol, Multiclear, Vitamin D, Replenish, Essence, Relaxed Wanderer, Calcium Magnesium, Green Tea, Alieve, Digestive Enzymes, Benadryl, Protonix, Estrogen … I travel with [my bag] and I always have it with me. I know everything in here,” she said at the time.

Hamlin Opened Up About Her Addiction in a Video Posted to Instagram in November 2021

Regardless the meaning behind Crawford’s gift to Rinna, the actor’s daughter has chosen to come forward with a very real struggle that she’s been dealing with, and it’s clear that many found Rinna’s post insensitive, based on those aforementioned poll results.

In November 2021, Hamlin admitted that she was struggling, and that she had been diagnosed with a list of disorders, including OCD, migraines, and panic attacks. She went to see a doctor who prescribed her Xanax, and she ended up forming a dependency to the drug. She also admitted that she accidentally overdosed.

“My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol. And I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital,” she said. She also revealed that she didn’t feel as though she was addicted to Xanax, but that her body became “dependent on it.”

