Former Real Housewife Confirms Why Lisa Rinna Really Parted From Her Publicist

Lisa Rinna’s former co-star is setting the record straight about recent stories that she was dropped by her publicist after she was booed at BravoCon. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran flipped off fans as she took the stage at the Bravo fanfest, and some called for her to be fired from the Bravo reality show.

Days after BravoCon ended, reports began to swirl that Rinna and her longtime publicist, Jill Fritzo of Jill Fritzo PR, parted ways. In a new podcast, Rinna’s former RHOBH co-star set the record straight—and claimed Rinna authorized her to confirm what really happened.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teddi Mellencamp Revealed That Lisa Rinna Told Her Why She Switched Publicists

On the October 24, 2022 episode of “The Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp revealed that she went straight to Rinna to ask her what happened with her publicist.

“I did see a lot of things recently that Lisa Rinna was fired by her publicist and I was like, you know what, I just want to get to the bottom of this right now,” Mellencamp told co-host Tamra Judge. “And I just texted her, I’m like, ‘Is it true that you got fired by your publicist?’ And she said, ‘Jill and I parted ways. I didn’t want to be represented by someone who represents Paris Hilton, Bethenny, and Denise Richards any longer.’”

Mellencamp said Rinna made it clear to her that the parting of ways was completely amicable.

“I feel like she had my back because she did not want to drop me off,” Mellencamp recalled Rinna as saying. “’We parted ways and I was looking for a new publicist for the past month. And I found a great one.’”

Mellencamp said she asked Rinna if she could confirm that Rinna’s publicist did not drop her and she told her, ‘Yes you can.’”

A glance at Fritzo’s PR website features photos of her celebrity clients, including Paris Hilton and Denise Richards.

RHOBH fans know that Rinna had a difficult season with Paris Hilton’s mom, Kathy, after a cast trip to Aspen that ended with a disastrous meltdown. During the RHOBH reunion, Kathy Hilton called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.”

As for Richards, Rinna and her former friend butted heads in season 9 over an affair rumor. The two are no longer friends.

Lisa Rinna’s New Publicist Confirmed That He Began Working With Her Before the RHOBH Reunion or BravoCon

Rinna’s new publicist is Jeffrey Chassen of Vision PR. In a statement to Heavy, Chassen confirmed that he began working with Rinna “before Bravo Con or the reunion aired.” He also stated that Rinna “parted ways with her previous publicist amicably.”

Rinna is already keeping her new publicist busy. Amid tabloid stories that she made a fake Twitter account to harass the Hiltons, Chassen shut down the rumors.

“Lisa is far too busy launching 2 highly anticipated businesses to be involved in erroneous cyber activity,” Chassen told Radar Online, adding that his client “only works from her LisaRinna.com server.”

“She doesn’t need to waste that kind of time trying to make anyone look bad,” Rinna’s new publicist added.

READ NEXT: Exclusive: Garcelle Beauvais Reveals if She’ll Come Back to RHOBH