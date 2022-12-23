RHOBH Alum Comments on if Lisa Rinna ‘Needs a Pause’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about Lisa Rinna during a December 2022 interview on the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast. In the podcast episode, Arroyave commented on whether she thinks Rinna “needs a pause” from the series because of her behavior during RHOBH season 12. As fans are aware, the “Melrose Place” actress claimed that Kathy Hilton acted erratic and spoke negatively about her co-stars, including Kyle Richards. Arroyave shared she believes the allegations became an issue for Rinna as Hilton’s alleged behavior was not caught on camera.

“Anything that happens off camera, just the hate that you get and your way of like trying to climb out of the hate, is like problematic,” said the All In founder.

The RHOBH alum also shared that she believes Rinna needs to distance herself from Erika Jayne if she does return for another season. She likened the co-stars’ relationship to her friendship with Richards.

“I would hope that if she stays on there, that we see a little bit of a distance between her and Erika, so we can see them both as individuals and then I think we can start to see different sides to both of them,” said the reality television star. “I don’t think they need a falling out, just a separation there, the same way when I was on, people would say ‘it’s too much of you and Kyle.'”

Arroyave then suggested she thinks Rinna’s behavior on social media may have hindered her ability to stay on RHOBH.

“If Rinna stayed off social media, I think it would have been better for her, but I do think that Rinna was also going through a tough year,” said the All In founder. “I think she witnessed something that made her really upset. She is someone that is – you either have two types of personalities — you either sit back and stew or you just have that immediate gut reaction. She is – you piss off that donkey and it’s going to kick out.”

Lisa Rinna Spoke About Returning to RHOBH in December 2022

While speaking to E! News in December 2022, Rinna shared her thoughts about possibly starring in RHOBH season 13.

“We’re just gonna see what happens, whatever God has in store for us. We never know. You never know,” said Rinna.

The reality television personality then noted that the cast has not started filming the upcoming season of RHOBH. She shared she did not mind having a pause in production because season 12 proved to be difficult.

“I think that it was needed after that. It was a very intense season. And I think that they’re smart over there at Bravo and I don’t think it hurts anybody to take a break,” said the “Days of Our Lives” star.

Lisa Rinna Spoke About RHOBH Fans

RHOBH secured a nomination for the Best Reality Show of 2022 at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, which was held on December 6. During a red carpet interview with E! News at the awards show, Rinna shared that she was grateful for RHOBH fans, even though some may not enjoy her presence on the series.

“I love you guys. It’s a love hate relationship. You know, I get a lot of love, I get a lot of hate and I love it all,” said the “Melrose Place” actress.

While speaking to E! News, Rinna revealed she would like her former co-star Brandi Glanville to return to RHOBH. She also shared she does not want Lisa Vanderpump to come back to the Bravo series.

