Will Lisa Rinna Quit RHOBH? Another Housewife Says There’s No Way

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is turning out to be quite a ride for some of the cast members, including Lisa Rinna, who has become the season’s villain.

Rinna isn’t too concerned with being dubbed the villain, either. In fact, in an interview with Interview magazine, the soap star said that playing the role of the villain this season paid off.

However, as things get more intense as the season plays out, some may be wondering if Rinna will decide that she’s had enough of the show, especially because she gets a lot of hate on social media. For example, the latest drama with Kathy Hilton has many fans debating whether or not Rinna is lying.

There’s one person who doesn’t think that Rinna would leave the franchise, no matter how bad things get. The reason? Rinna makes great money. The person who said it? Kelly Dodd.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dodd Thinks the Money Is too Good for Rinna to Quit

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal sat down for an interview on the “Up and Adam” show. During that interview, the two discussed Rinna — and Dodd made it clear that she doesn’t think that Rinna would ever walk away from Housewives.

During the chat, host Adam Newell suggested that Rinna could quit after season 12, to which Dodd quickly jumped it to say she doesn’t think that will happen.

“I doubt it. She wouldn’t quit. She’s making over like, a million bucks, or $800,000 a year. Why would she quit? For working six months out of the year? You don’t quit these jobs. It’s like being a stripper or a prostitute. It’s easy money,” Dodd said.

Interestingly, in her chat with Interview magazine, Rinna was asked if she’d be back for season 13. Her response? “We’ll see.”

Several RHOBH Fans Want Rinna Fired by Bravo

Rinna knows just as well as anybody else that playing the villain means that the criticism from fans will be way more intense and season 12 has people hoping that the network actually makes a move to keep Rinna from season 13 — and beyond.

In August 2022, for example, a RHOBH fan started a debate on Reddit about Bravo potentially letting Rinna go. The majority of commenters on the thread seem ready for that move to be made.

“I have always liked Rinna. However, she has been an absolute terror! This last episode she snapped at Sutton AGAIN!!!! AGAIN!!!! And she didn’t even have a dog in the fight! I can’t stand it,” one Redditor wrote.

“Not sure why Bravo and Andy are okay with this constant aggressive bullying. People have been fired for much less on Bravo,” someone else added.

“I am currently watching the reunion of season 10, my god Rinna should have been fired much earlier ….. !! let’s hope she goes next season,” a third Reddit user commented.

“Apparently, stirring that pot and creating BS drama at the expense of others is what they feels needs to be done in order to be seen as relevant. Girl, please!! Buh-Bye!!” a fourth said.

