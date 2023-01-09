Lisa Rinna Holds Blinged-Out Bunny in First New Photo Following RHOBH Exit

Lisa Rinna recently announced her departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after eight seasons, but she’s not shying away from the social media spotlight.

In a statement to People magazine on January 5, 2023, the RHOBH veteran said her exit from RHOBH was a mutual decision between her and Bravo. Within hours of her exit announcement, she posted to Instagram to note that she had “ a good run” on the Bravo reality show.

But it was her next post that really had people talking. On January 7, 2023, Rinna posed in a glamorous outfit with a stylish accessory that reminded fans of one of her most iconic RHOBH moments.

Lisa Rinna Posed With a Glittery Bunny as She Teased ‘The Year of The Rabbit’

On January 7, Rinna shared several photos to Instagram after she attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival, which runs from January 5-16, 2023. Rinna had her hair slicked back and was outfitted in Alexander Wang in the pics. The 59-year-old TV star wore a short black suit and feather-topped black boots, and she held a rhinestone-embellished, bunny-shaped purse from the Alexander Wang capsule collection. The Rabbit Wristlet in crystal mesh costs $995, per the Alexander Wang website.

“Year Of The Rabbit,” Rinna captioned the post.

According to Express, 2023 is the Year of the Water Rabbit, starting on January 22 and until February 9, 2024. In Chinese astrology, the Rabbit is described as a “clever, cultured, and creative” character.

Fans Joked that Lisa Rinna Should Celebrate ‘The Year of The Bunny’

While Rinna touted the Year of the Rabbit, fans on social media joked that, for her, it’s the Year of the Bunny, based on a past RHOBH reunion moment involving her former co-star Kim Richards.

“You mean it’s the year of the bunny?” one fan asked. “She brought the bunny,” another follower wrote of Rinna. “The bunny returns,” wrote another.

“You should make a line of children’s bunny items,” another suggested to Rinna. “Call it the Unwanted Bunnies line. Lol. Capitalize off the whole bunny debacle “

“Rinna and the Rabbits, legendary pair. You need to write this into a children’s book or be in a girl band,” another cracked.

“Forget @rinnabeauty and @rinnawines we need @rinnarabbits,” another fan chimed in.

Rinna’s famous “bunny” moment took place during “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 7 reunion in 2017. At the time, Rinna had a strained relationship with Kim Richards, but had given her a blue stuffed bunny as a gift for Richards’ newborn grandson, Hucklsey Wiederhorn.

While Richards initially accepted the baby gift for her daughter Brooke’s first child, during the RHOBH Season 7 reunion taping, she told host Andy Cohen that she “brought the bunny.”

Richards then grabbed the still-wrapped gift from behind the reunion sofa and explained that she never gave the bunny to her grandson because she felt that the gift hadn’t been gifted to her with “good energy.” Richards said she felt she should give the bunny back to Rinna, and then Rinna could give it back to her when she’s “in a better place.”

Rinna became so upset that she walked off the set for a few minutes. “I don’t need to explain myself,” she told host Andy Cohen.

