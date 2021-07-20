Lisa Rinna Weighs In on Ramona Singer Firing Rumors

The Housewives are showing their loyalties. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna is sticking up for “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Ramona Singer.

Earlier this week, Rinna reposted Singer’s Instagram post on her Instagram Story. Rinna captioned her Story, “[Ramona Singer] is a national treasure and should be protected at all costs.” Singer reposted Rinna’s post on her Story and thanked her writing in the caption, ““Thank you Lisa Rinna,” with three red heart emoji.

Rumors circulated on in mid-July that Bravo was planning to axe the OG RHONY star. A source told Radar Online on July 12, “The only original New York cast member who has never left from day one is Ramona Singer but now her time is up. Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons. One, she is too expensive. She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one, (Countess Luann was demoted to ‘a friend’ before returning as a full-time cast member) and her salary reflects it.”

Singer broke her silence on the rumor two days later when replying to a fan. A fan commented under her Instagram post on Wednesday, July 14, “Did you get fired? Fans wanna know?” Singer replied to the viewer plain and simple, “nope.” The Instagram account @CommentsByBravo originally captured the comment.

The mom of one has starred on RHONY since season one in 2008.

The RHONY Reunion & Filming Will Be Delayed

Many fans have expressed that they are less than thrilled with the latest season of RHONY, and the ratings seem to speak for themselves. Season 13 hit an all-time low when it came to its live viewership, according to @RatingsOnBravo via Twitter. The account wrote that only 764,000 live viewers watched the June 29, 2021 episode compared to last season when the series averaged more than 1 million viewers.

Due to all the RHONY drama swirling about, the ladies have been told that this season’s reunion filming is on hold until at least September, a source told Page Six on Wednesday, July 14. An insider told the Daily Mail on July 15, “All hell is breaking loose behind the scenes at the ‘Real Housewives of New York.’ While the cameras are down, the drama is continuing…Just like OC you can expect a cast shake up though. This show can be saved. Look at how great Beverly Hills is now.” The insider added that the cast has been told they won’t begin filming again until early 2022 instead of the usual fall schedule.

Another source told Radar Online that Singer caught wind of the reports that Andy Cohen was planning on axing her from the show, and she’s now refusing to participate in the reunion, which is causing some dilemmas. “Ramona knows she will get destroyed at the reunion and refuses to subject herself to further scrutiny,” the source shared with Radar Online.

The source added that Cohen is, “freaking out” about the Singer and RHONY drama.

Fans Are Begging for a RHONY Cast Reboot

Which past cast member(s) would you bring back to #RHONY right now, even if they don’t want to, to help save the show? It’s these two for me… pic.twitter.com/lSf2oi1h11 — Housewife Expert (@housewifexpert) July 16, 2021

RHONY fans have not kept quiet about their hopes for a better cast. One fan tweeted, “The problem with #RHONY this season is not one particular cast member. It’s the sum of its parts. They have ZERO chemistry as a group.”

Another added, “I stopped watching a few weeks ago because this season is such a mess. To me, the cast doesn’t mesh at all. There’s no chemistry imo. #RHONY”

One fan account teased that Bethenny Frankel may be making a comeback. @DorindaDeadly tweeted on July 14, “I’ve heard a certain skinny girl is in early talks for a comeback #RHONY.”

