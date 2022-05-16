Lisa Rinna Responds to Accusations About a Rodent Report in Her Home

A report this weekend of an incident involving a rat bite at “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s home spread like wildfire on social media and prompted the Bravo star to clap back.

It all began when Dana Wilkey, who appeared on the first few seasons of RHOBH, posted a report on Instagram that got picked up on Twitter and Reddit. According to her Instagram bio, the former RHOBH cast member now “spills the tea” on Bravo shows and she posted on May 13, “A source is now reporting that while filming the show’s 12th season, Sheree Zampino was bitten by a rat during an event at Lisa Rinna’s house.”

She added, “Zampino was rushed to the hospital where she was treated for exposure to Hantavirus, a disease found in wild rodents.” Here is the original post:

Heavy reached out to Rinna’s team who confirmed that the information was not true. The following day, Rinna took to social media to deny the rumor and hit back at Wilkey.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Rinna Said the Rumor Was False & Zampino Actually Had COVID-19

The Instagram account realhousewives.only shared a screenshot of Wilkey’s post that had been making the rounds on social media and wrote in the caption, “This is alleged but if it is true, do we think she will be OWNING living in a rat infested house?”

Rinna took to the comments of the post to respond and deny the rumor, writing, “To set the record straight unfortunately Sheree had covid that day not a rat bite.” Some time later, she added another comment saying, “Oh for f*** sake” with two rat emojis.

She wrote, “Listen I know you’re all pissed at me but this is not true so if you’re gonna come up with this bullshit at least come up with something that would be believable and more interesting than this.” Rinna also shared a couple of Instagram Stories on the subject, first with a video of someone running from a rat with the caption, “Oh look the rat that allegedly bit Sheree is in NYC now!!! Runnnnn.”

Rinna also shared a screenshot of Wilkey’s post and said she found the source of the story. “This is so ridiculous but I had to dig for the lying source of the rat!” she wrote on the screenshot, adding, “& proof of rat story… 15 minutes of fame & cheap looking 25K glasses.” As RHOBH fans might remember, Wilkey was quite vocal about her $25,000 Luxuriator sunglasses.

Fans Had a Lot to Say About the Story & Rinna’s Denial of the Rumor

Needless to say, when the rumor about the rat bite began circulating on social media, fans had a lot to say about it. After Rinna denied that it happened, fans shared their reactions on Reddit, with many calling out the Bravo star’s comment, “at least come up with something that would be believable and more interesting than this.”

One person wrote, “come up with something that would be believable… But Rinna, it was.” Some fans pointed out that Rinna had a storyline in season 8 regarding a rat infestation in her house. “She literally had rats in her KITCHEN during her first few seasons! This rumour is very much believable girl ??????” someone wrote. Another said, “She had a whole ‘rat in my house’ storyline her second season on the show!”

One person wrote, “Just own it, hunni. You’ve got rats!” Another person shared, “The sad part is some people actually believed it because it’s believable Rinna.” Another trolled the RHOBH star by asking, “Oof, did we hit a nerve?” a few days after Rinna claimed she “hit a nerve” when calling out Sutton Stracke on social media. Someone else said, “Am I the only one who thought the rat story was actually plausible?”

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother