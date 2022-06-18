Lisa Rinna Ripped by Fans as ‘Desperate’ Over Recent Comments

Lisa Rinna has never shied away from sharing her opinion and calling out her haters and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars on social media and she recently posted a story on Instagram that had fans confused about the latest drama.

On June 15, the Bravo star posted an Instagram Story that stayed up for a few hours until it was removed. On top of a bright pink background, Rinna wrote:

I’m just sitting here waiting to be blamed for everything that has come out in the zeitgeist/news over the last 24 hours #mastermind. What’s taking you so long lol. Oh and an all-new #RHOBH tonight don’t miss it @bravotv.

A screenshot of her Instagram Story was shared on Reddit with the title, “What the hell is Rinna talking about now?” One person replied, “It’s 100 Rinna attempting to produce a storyline.” The thread racked up many comments from fans who reacted to Rinna’s Story.

Many Fans Commented on Rinna’s Story & Criticized the Star for Making It About Her

The thread received a lot of replies from fans, with most of them slamming Rinna for her take. One person replied to the thread, “If this is about the Sutton [Stracke] thing, why would she think anyone would even suggest she was involved. She’s just trying to insert herself because she sees this getting a lot of air time And attention and she’s not at the center of it.”

Someone else said, “What an exhausting person.” Another agreed, “it absolutely drained me. You’re right, she’s just so utterly exhausting… She’s a black hole, she just sucks all of the energy out of any room she’s in.” One person wrote, “She is PARCHED.” Someone commented, “She’s absolutely parched in the most unhinged way possible.” Another said, “Rinna’s life IS Housewives, which is really sad.”

One person wrote, “Can you imagine being so dehydrated that when drama happens between two other co-stars – you’re not even involved – you immediately pop up and start hollering how ‘IT’S NOT MY FAULT, I DIDN’T DO IT, BUT YOU’RE GOING TO BLAME ME ANYWAY!!!’ because you have no storyline this season… I’ve never seen anyone so desperate for attention that they’d insert themselves in a very serious matter that they have nothing to do with.”

One fan commented, “I feel like this is the first time I’ve actually seen [someone] TRYING to get negative attention. It must feel so sad to be that desperate of a person. insanity.” Several people commented on Rinna’s use of the word zeitgeist, with one person writing, “I’d like to hear one of those shady talking heads where the producer asks her to explain what ‘zeitgeist’ is.” Another said, “I’m most offended by her blatant misuse of the word ‘zeitgeist’. Like, if you’re not smart, then just don’t try it. Save us all an eye roll.”

The Most Recent Episode of RHOBH Saw Rinna & Her Co-Stars Continue Their Mexico Trip

The latest episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” titled “Hot Cries and Misty Demeanors,” saw the cast continue their vacation in Mexico, with Rinna continuing to process her mother’s death. She said she thought her mother was with her throughout the day in the form of birds.

During the episode, half of the cast went surfing while the others went shopping and later in the episode, the feud between Stracke and Crystal Kung-Minkoff, who had accused Stracke of saying things that were “dark,” continued to escalate.

