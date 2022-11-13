Andy Cohen Explains Why Lisa Rinna’s ‘Receipts’ Weren’t Addressed on Air

When it came to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, Lisa Rinna was prepared. The reality star showed up with a manila envelope labeled “Aspen Receipts” in hand. Fans who watched the trailer were anticipating what Rinna would be uncovering during the show.

The three episodes of the pre-taped reunion came and went and Rinna’s receipts were never addressed. However, reunion host Andy Cohen did address the envelope in a recent episode of his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy.” Not only did Cohen reveal what was in the envelope, but he also explained why the receipts weren’t brought up on the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Revealed What Was in the Envelope That Rinna Brought to the Reunion But Fans Aren’t Convinced

Cohen did not shy away from questions about the ominous manila envelope during his show.

“When Lisa Rinna arrived at the Beverly Hills reunion, she did have a manila envelope full of receipts,” Cohen confirmed on “Radio Andy.” A clip of the show was provided by the Queens of Bravo Instagram account.

“And there’s a lot of speculation about what was in the manila envelope. Let me tell you that what was in the manila envelope was receipts relating to the Elton John Aids Foundation ticket snafu,” he continued.

Fans, however, aren’t convinced that the Elton John Foundation fiasco is what Rinna intended to bring up with her receipts — mainly because of what they saw written on the front.

“He’s full of crap lol,” one Instagram user commented on the post shared by Queens of Bravo.

“So many things don’t add up. And what’s the point of having a reunion show if you’re not going to engage in the most heated points throughout the season. I feel like the only good points of that reunion was Garcelle speaking up for her son and Kathy coming in. What else happened was there to recap lol,” someone else added.

Cohen clarified his comments on the November 2, 2022, episode of “Radio Andy.” He said that he saw an article in Page Six that had the photo of Rinna holding an envelope that read “Aspen receipts.”

“I text Rinna, I go, ‘I said on the radio today that your receipts were about the Elton John AIDS thing. Is that what they were, Were there also Aspen receipts?’ And she said, ‘Actually, there were also Aspen receipts.’ She said, ‘I printed out eight pages of text messages from texts that I was sending to Kyle and Erika’ and, and another friend of hers about what was going on that night with Kathy. And she said, ‘That was kind of my corroboration, that I sent those texts that night. And that’s what that was,'” he explained.

Cohen Previously Said That the Receipts Portion Was Edited Out of the Show

It’s no secret that the RHOBH reunion filmed for several hours and Cohen did confirm that Rinna’s receipts about the Elton John AIDS Foundation dinner were addressed — but that portion was cut on the editing floor.

“We just wound up cutting it all out,” Cohen said. “And, by the way, people are asking, ‘why didn’t you talk about this? Why didn’t you talk about this for longer?’ There were a lot of decisions made in the edit to cut down many conversations,” he explained.

“I will say, pretty much every topic we beat to death because that’s what we do. We were there, that reunion we shot until about 10 at night,” he added.

Some fans seem to think that the envelope said “Aspen” as a way for Rinna to get people talking.

“Of course it said Aspen…that was just Rinna trying to make it something it wasn’t. I bet she even made a joke about it…(insert Kathy’s impression of her ) oh does it say Aspen? I get it, I get it..my mistake,” an Instagram user wrote in the comments section of Queens of Bravo’s post.

Others believe that Rinna would have shared the contents of the envelope on her own if they were anything worth mentioning.

“If they were that good (or even decent for that matter lol) she most definitely would’ve dropped them. Even if it was one of her signature IG Post and quickly delete moves she pulls,” another fan suggested.

Rinna did take to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she had two manila envelopes with her, not one as Cohen had stated, but she didn’t elaborate more on what was inside.

And, on November 2, 2022, Cohen did confirm that Rinna had both envelopes with her and that the Aspen receipts were not addressed.

“She never entered them to the court for consideration and we never got to them,” he said.

