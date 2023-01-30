RHOBH Producer Reveals Who He’s Looking For to Replace Lisa Rinna

An executive producer for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” opened up about the exit of Lisa Rinna, but he stopped short of naming a replacement for the longtime star who was a main cast member on the Bravo reality show for eight seasons.

In an interview with Page Six, RHOBH executive producer Alex Baskin said, “There is only one Lisa Rinna,” and he admitted that she can’t be replaced. But he did offer a suggestion as to what type of woman will fit in with the other Beverly Hills Housewives — which for season 12 included Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff — now that Rinna is gone.

The RHOBH Producer Described the Type of Woman He is Looking to Cast for RHOBH Season 13

In the interview, Baskin revealed it is a “really hard” task to find the right fit for the long-established Bravo reality show. He explained that the main requirement is the cast member has to know some of the other women and not just come in as a made-for-TV friend.

“I think you look for someone who is going to both fit in and stand out,” he said. “You want someone who has relationships with the rest of the group, someone who will be a real girlfriend to them and, at the same time, someone who will make a distinct impression.”

Fans saw Rinna stir up plenty of drama during her eight seasons on RHOBH, but she also had a funny side. During an appearance on “The Today Show” in October 2022, Bravo producer and host Andy Cohen revealed that “funny goes a long way” when it comes to casting Housewives.

“I don’t think the Housewives would still be going 16 years later if there wasn’t a great sense of humor and originality and the ability to lead your life openly in front of the cameras,” he said. “Those are all really great hallmarks of a great Housewife.”

Cohen later reacted to Rinna’s exit on his Sirius XM show, “Andy Cohen Live” and said he hopes she will come back to the show at some point. “I always enjoyed Lisa Rinna on my TV,” he said.

Erika Jayne Also Said Lisa Rinna Can’t be Replaced, But Rinna Revealed What Type of Woman Should Get the Job

The RHOBH producers aren’t the only people who think Rinna is irreplaceable. When approached by TMZ just after Rinna announced her departure from the show, her longtime co-star Erika Jayne said no one will ever be able to fill her shoes.

“They can’t,” Erika said of the Rinna Beauty founder. “She’s the GOAT. She’s the f***ing GOAT. …She will be missed and I think everyone will feel it.”

But Rinna did offer a suggestion for who could be brought in to fill her vacancy on the RHOBH cast. After noting that you have to be “a more hardened b****” to survive on the Real Housewives franchise, she told Interview magazine in January 2023 that it may be best to bring in a new face instead of bringing back an OG.

“Maybe they’ll bring in a great wildcard or somebody unknown,” Rinna said. “That’s what they need. I think doing that is better than revisiting somebody from the past.”

