‘Real Housewives’ Star Won’t ‘Ever’ Return, Pal Says

Longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne doesn’t think her friend Lisa Rinna will ever return to the franchise.

During a recent interview, Jayne was asked if Rinna would come back.

“No, I don’t think so,” Jayne told Deadline.

“I think Lisa has moved on and done a whole bunch of other stuff, and I’m going to see her tonight, as a matter of fact. So we’re still very close. The thing about Lisa was, she had a career before as an actress, and she’s still doing that, and turned herself into a fashionista and doing modeling campaigns, and she’s got this huge Walmart campaign right now. So I love Lisa very much. I don’t think we’ll ever see Lisa again,” she added.

Rinna joined the show in a full-time role on season 5 and parted ways with Bravo after season 12 in 2022.

Lisa Rinna Has Previously Said She Will ‘Never’ Return to RHOBH

In January 2023, Rinna confirmed that she was leaving RHOBH.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said in a statement to People magazine.

After Rinna left the Beverly Hills franchise, some fans wondered if her exit would be temporary, mainly because some of her friends — including Erika Jayne — are still on the show. In March 2024, however, Rinna couldn’t have made her stance more clear: She won’t be back.

While chatting with Jennifer Hudson, Rinna was asked if she’d go back to the reality TV show.

“No. Never. No I wouldn’t. But listen, I’m grateful for the experience. I think that it has made me a better actor because I’m acting again,” she said. Elsewhere in the interview, Rinna said she’s “grateful for [the] show.”

“I am the person I am today because of it, but I’ll never go back,” she added.

Lisa Rinna’s Disagreement With Kathy Hilton Was the Final Straw

Rinna’s decision to leave the program came after a tumultuous season in which she found herself between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton.

Moreover, Rinna was accused of lying about an incident with Hilton that occurred during the season 12 cast trip to Aspen.

At one point during the season, Rinna sat down with Richards and Hilton and discussed a meltdown that she says Hilton had after Bravo cameras stopped recording.

“I’m sorry, Kathy. You’re not going to get away with it with me. You’re not going to get away with it. You can have your tears, you can do what you’re going to do. But you did what you did and you’re not going to just gaslight and manipulate me right now,” Rinna said.

Rinna claims that Hilton spoke poorly about her castmates, including Richards, saying that she’d “ruin” her sister.

“If you want to apologize to me, let’s talk about what you really did. And let’s talk about some of the names you called people. We’ll go there if you want to,” Rinna said.

In the time since, Rinna and Hilton have patched things up — but that doesn’t mean Rinna will be rushing to film again. She told Hudson that she “[expletive] hated” her last season.