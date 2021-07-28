Lisa Rinna Returning Temporarily to ‘Days of Our Lives’

Lisa Rinna will officially be causing drama on another screen!

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is taking back her role as Billie Reed on “Days of Our Lives.” NBC’s streaming platform Peacock announced a new five-episode limited series spinoff titled “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.”

Both past and present DOOL stars will reprise their roles for the spinoff. The press release also mentioned Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Lamon Archey as Eli Grant, and Sal Stowers as Lani Price.

In true DOOL fashion, the plot will be action packed. “Over a long weekend, John & Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben & Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami,” Peacock wrote in the press release. “All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem.”

Peacock has not announced a release date, for “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” but fans can still take in all the drama with Rinna on RHOBH.

Peacock Specified Where Rinna’s Role Comes In

Rinna will play a major role in the limited series.

The release shared, “It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed [Rinna] as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure. Packed with all of the romance, action, drama, and surprises that only Days of our Lives can deliver, fans will spend a week with their favorite Salem supercouples and reconnect with many familiar faces along the way.”

The mom of two first began starring as Billie in 1992 and continued the role three years before temporarily calling it quits. Ten years later she returned for a few episodes, but she properly returned for multiple episodes from 2012 to 2018.

Rinna shared her excitement on Instagram. She reposted the promotional graphic and wrote in the caption, “Billie Reed is Back! All of the romance, action, drama and surprises that only DAYS can deliver, but like you’ve never seen before. Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem is streaming soon on @PeacockTV.”

Rinna Hasn’t Stayed Away From the Drama on RHOBH

In true soap opera fashion, Rinna isn’t afraid to stir the pot and call people out when necessary. This season of RHOBH is no exception, and even off camera, Rinna continues to speak her truth.

Most recently, Rinna stuck up for her bff Erika Jayne Girardi by shading former cast member Camille Grammer. Grammer shaded Girardi on Twitter after watching Jayne’s mascara run down her cheeks from crying about her divorce and her husband’s legal issues during the July 14, 2021, episode. “We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water,” Grammer wrote on Twitter. “I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming underwater. Just saying.”

Rinna was not having the shade. A Bravo Instagram account @QueensOfBravo reposted Grammer’s tweet, and Rinna didn’t hold back. She commented under the post, “Oh someone needs some attention ok sweetie..#YouAreStillAnAssholeOnTwitter.”

The RHOBH star used the hashtag after she notoriously told Grammer that she was an, “a**hole on Twitter” during Kyle Richards’ annual white party.

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Stars Relaunch Most Anticipated Product