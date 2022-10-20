Why Lisa Rinna Thinks That RHOBH Needs a ‘Break’

Lisa Rinna is owning it, honey.

During an interview with Derek Zagami of NECN’s “Realitea With Derek Z” at BravoCon 2022, Rinna admitted that she feels like “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” needs a “break.” This past season was full of drama, and a lot of it involved Rinna. She sadly lost her mom, Lois Rinna, in November 2021, and also had some troubles with the other RHOBH ladies.

“The season was brutal. Horrible,” Rinna told Zagami while at BravoCon. “We need a break. We need a little time, we need some time. Time to let it settle. You know, I hope that we can move forward.”

Some of the drama this season that Rinna may need to let settle includes what happened while they went on their cast trip to Aspen. During the trip, Rinna accused Kathy Hilton of having a “meltdown” and saying “horrible” things about her sister, Kyle Richards, and their other castmates. Rinna also butted heads with Sutton Stracke during this season.

Viewers can catch the final part of the season 12 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

While at BravoCon 2022, Lisa Rinna Also Explained Her Thoughts About a Potential Exit From RHOBH

While speaking to Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022, Rinna shared how she feels about a potential exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” During this season, some fans were disappointed in her behavior and even called for Rinna to be fired on social media, but Rinna told the outlet that she would only leave the show if it were a “mutual decision” between her and the network.

“Well, [a departure] may happen, but you won’t put me on pause,” Rinna told Us Weekly on Oct. 14. “It would be a mutual decision, you know what I mean? Like, you know, it, life happens. Whatever is meant to be, will be. And that’s how I always look at things.”

Rinna continued, “This is a hard season. I would, I don’t feel at peace after this season whether I came back or not. You know what I’m saying? This was a very, very difficult season for everybody, but especially for me because of my mom. And I just had a really rough time, probably the roughest year of my life, you know? And that’s just the truth.”

Andy Cohen Addressed RHOBH Casting Rumors at BravoCon 2022

Even though some fans are looking for a casting switch up on next season’s “Real Housewies of Beverly Hills,” producer Andy Cohen said that those conversations will begin after the reunion is finished airing.

“We kinda have those discussions now through the end of, after when the reunions air,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight at BravoCon 2022. “I think the key to the success to this thing, that it’s been going for 16 years, is that we take people out, we put people in, and we try to keep it fresh. In terms of specifics of Rinna and anyone else, I think everything is on the table, but nothing to announce about that right now.”

