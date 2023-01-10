Erika Jayne Opens Up on the ‘Hardest Part’ of Legal Battles

Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” appeared on Instagram Live together to celebrate the New Year and took the opportunity to respond to some fan questions.

Jayne and Rinna were visiting Jenkins at her home as the pregnant reality star is currently on bed rest due to her “health history,” Page Six previously reported.

During the Instagram Live, someone told Jayne they were happy she was being “vindicated,” and she agreed. “Slowly but surely,” she said as Rinna clapped. “Yeah me too, thank you very much, I appreciate that,” Jayne added. Rinna said the process just takes time and Jayne agreed, “You just gotta stick in there. That’s the hardest part, you just gotta stick it out.”

Jayne has faced several legal battles along with her estranged husband Tom Girardi but she scored a big win in one of them in 2022 when a judge said he didn’t see any evidence that linked the “Pretty Mess” singer to any wrongdoing, Page Six reported.

Lisa Rinna Shared That She Was ‘Jobless’ During the Instagram Live, Which Was Just a Few Days Before She Officially Announced Her Departure From RHOBH

During the trio’s IG Live, one of the questions asked of the reality stars was whether Rinna would be returning to RHOBH for a 13th season, which has yet to begin filming. After Jayne read the question out to Rinna, she waved her hands around for a few seconds before saying, “I don’t know. Right now I’m jobless.” Jenkins interjected that “she better [return],” while Jayne said, “she doesn’t know.”

Rinna’s comments came just a few days before she announced that she and Bravo had come to the mutual decision to part ways. On January 5, in a statement to People, Rinna thanked Bravo and everyone involved in the show and said she had a “fun” eight-year run on the franchise that she was very grateful for.

During the holiday season, Rinna shared several posts from fans about the future of RHOBH and her role in the franchise. One Instagram post written by a fan stated, “My point as usual if there is no Rinna there is no RHOBH show… They want her gone but they like their check’s don’t they?” The RHOBH star added a crying laughing emoji as she shared it, according to Reality Blurb.

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Is on a Small Break After a Very Intense 12th Season

RHOBH viewers were expecting a bit of a shakeup when RHOBH returns for season 13 after a very dramatic and heavy 12th season. Executive producer Andy Cohen confirmed in the fall of 2022 that the franchise would be “taking a minute break,” telling E! News that “we’ll be back shooting with them in the new year.”

There are no details yet on the filming date or the rest of the cast for the next season but Jayne told TMZ that she feels like Rinna is the greatest of all time and Bravo won’t be able to fill her shoes. “She will be missed… everyone will feel it,” Jayne said.

