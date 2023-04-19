Lisa Rinna Reveals What She Spent Her RHOBH Paycheck On

Lisa Rinna revealed that her paycheck for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ” didn’t go very far.

In an April 2023 interview on “The Talk,” the former Bravo star joked that she spent all of the money she made on the reality show on her wardrobe for the show.

Lisa Rinna Said Bravo Gave Her No Budget For Her Wardrobe

Rinna was a star on RHOBH for eight seasons before announcing her departure from the show in January 2023. During her long run on the Bravo reality show, fans saw her dressed in many glamorous outfits.

But on “The Talk,” she revealed that all of the outfits came from her own closet. When asked if Bravo gave her a budget for her wardrobe she replied, “No, zero.”

“We dress ourselves and do our own hair and make-up, or you have to hire your own hair and make-up,” she revealed.

“It’s a lot to dress yourself, I’m telling you,” she added. “Shoes and jewelry…You have to be a little mini-stylist almost. It was a bit challenging, but I did it. …I was there for eight years, I did about 22 episodes a year. Let’s just say I spent all my money pretty much on the wardrobe…. I’m richer now than I was because now I’m not spending all that money on clothes!” Rinna did acknowledge that Bravo helps out with the cast’s confessional looks.

As for her RHOBH paycheck, there have been varying reports on how much she made while on the show. According to Screenrant, RHOBH OG Kyle Richards scoffed at a report that claimed that the veteran cast members made $500,000 to $1 million per season. “Where do they come up with this?” Richards wrote on Instagram.

Whatever her paycheck, Rinna did shell part of it out to employ a stylist at some point. In a 2019 interview with Fashionista, she revealed that she hired stylist Marie-Lou Bartoli to help her with her looks for some big RHOBH events. “I’ve had such a great time creating looks with her for the show,” Rinna said at the time. “We’re able to take it to the next level. I do a scene at the very end of the season — the final party — and I wear this great leopard-print Balmain dress with a short blonde platinum wig. It’s so fun.”

Other Real Housewives Stars Have Claimed They Don’t Use a Stylist

Other RHOBH stars, such as Richards, have said they always style themselves. In an interview with Hello!, Richards said she never used a stylist to put together her looks. “I’m sure people are like, ‘Yeah you can tell!’ but no, never had one,” she said in 2022. “I don’t travel with a glam squad either.”

“When I go on trips I feel like I do better,” she added. “So when I’m away with the show on a trip, I’m like, ‘OK – this is our itinerary’, so I do my best, so I can really think something out.”

And co-star Sutton Stracke told Page Six she doesn’t use a stylist because she is set in her ways when it comes to fashion. “I am my stylist. I style myself and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said. “Only because if I don’t love it, then I’m not going to feel comfortable. I don’t like people telling me what to wear.”

