RHOBH Star Hopes Lisa Rinna Will Take Time for ‘Reflection’ Following Exit

Lisa Rinna’s recent announcement that she is leaving “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has left Bravo fans in shock.

In a statement to People, the eight-year RHOBH veteran said her exit from the reality show was a mutual decision between her and Bravo. Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, told the outlet that he felt it was the “correct decision” for his wife. “I think she took it as far as she could take it, and she elevated the show,” the actor said.

Not all of Rinna’s former co-stars have spoken out yet, but one said she hopes Rinna can use the downtime to reflect on things.

Sutton Stracke Spoke Out About Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH Exit

Rinna was embroiled in plenty of controversies during her eight seasons on RHOBH. She had a notorious fight with Kim Richards while in Amsterdam during her first season on the show, and her final season had her going at it with Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, following an explosive RHOBH cast trip to Aspen. So perhaps it is no surprise that one of her former costars had a mixed reaction to her exit.

In an interview with E! News, Sutton Stracke spoke for all of the RHOBH cast, which for season 12 also included main cast members Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff

“I think we’re all sad that Lisa’s leaving,” Stracke said of Rinna. “She will be missed. She always loved to stir that pot and then we all liked to taste the soup, so I think we’ll miss Lisa’s soup, but I don’t think this is the last we’ll see from her.”

“I think it’s going to be a nice time of reflection for her is what I’m hoping,” Stracke added, before saying she wishes her former co-star “all the best.”

Andy Cohen & Erika Jayne Also Had High Praise for Lisa Rinna

Fans know that it will take a lot to take Rinna’s place on the Bravo reality show. Her season 12 bestie, Erika Jayne, also spoke out about her departure, crowning her the “Greatest of All Time.”

After Erika was caught in a parking garage by TMZ, she was asked who would be able to fill Rinna’s shoes. “They can’t,” she said. “She’s the GOAT. She’s the f***ing GOAT.”

The “Pretty Mess” singer added that Rinna “will be missed” on RHONH and “everyone will feel it.”

And Bravo host Andy Cohen also revealed that he’d like to see Rinna come back to RHOBH at some point. According to People, Cohen spoke out on Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Live” show to reveal he hopes this is just a hiatus for the 59-year-old actress,

“I really do hope that this is a pause,” Cohen said of Rinna. “I hope she will come back. I really do. I’ve talked to [returning Real Housewives of Orange County star] Tamra [Judge] about this a lot. Tamra ultimately said to me before she came back to this, she said, ‘You know what? My time away from the show kind of helped me as a person.’ And she said, ‘I think it was actually really positive to leave and get some air and step back.’ So I just hope that Lisa will humor us and comes back.”

