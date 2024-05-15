DWTS Alum Teases Secret Reunion With Former Castmates

Lisa Rinna met up with some of her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars for a secret dinner. Sixteen months after announcing her departure from the Bravo reality show, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 2 alum teased her reunion while speaking with Extra TV.

“I see my girls still, yes,” Rinna said of her form co-stars in the May 2024 interview. “I didn’t watch the show, but I do see the girls. I just had a dinner with four of them and we had a ball. And no one knows about it until I just told you.”

“Yes, fun was had by all, how about that?” she added. “And I’m not going to tell you who … We didn’t take any photos. And there are there were four of us at the table. And that’s all I’m going to tell you.”

The most recent cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” included Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Lisa Rinna Said She Doesn’t Want to Return to RHOBH

When Rinna first made her departure from RHOBH, she told Interview magazine she wanted some distance from all of it. “I think everything Housewives has to go away for a while, which is good. I don’t need to hang out with anybody,” she said at the time. She also shared that she planned to stay in touch with Erika, Dorit, and Kyle.

In an April 2023 interview on “The Talk,” Rinna admitted that she missed being on the show as filming for season 13 began. “I think I’m still in mourning,” she admitted at the time. “I miss the cast and the crew. I mean, I’m with that same crew for eight years. …They’re filming right now, and I’m not. And I miss the connection to the people, I do.”

But she added, “I’m kind of in this point right now where I have to detach completely from it in order to move on.”

In a later interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Rinna said she would “never” return to the Real Housewives. “No. Never. No, I wouldn’t,” she told Hudson when asked if she’d consider a return to the reality TV franchise. “I am grateful for that show. I am the person I am today because of it, but I’ll never go back.”

Rinna has been booked and busy with acting modeling jobs since departing from RHOBH in January 2023. When asked if her chapter with the Housewives is closed, she told Extra TV, “Well look at me, I’m having so much fun!”

Andy Cohen Originally Didn’t Want Lisa Rinna on The Show

While Rinna became one of the biggest stars on RHOBH, she almost didn’t get the role. Bravo host and producer Andy Cohen was originally not a fan of bringing on actresses and other celebrities to the reality franchise.

“I actually have mixed feelings about having stars on the show,” Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter in a May 2024 interview. “When Lisa Rinna was trying out for Season 1 of ‘Beverly Hills,’ I was very much against the idea. Like, she’s already a celebrity! But then she came, and it made perfect sense.”

Producers for the “Real Housewives” franchise have changed their tune over the past 15 years. In 2023, Page Six reported that Cohen’s Real Housewives “wish list” includes Chrissy Teigen, Jana Kramer, Julia Fox, and Vanessa Bryant.

