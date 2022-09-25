Fans Call Lisa Rinna ‘Disgusting’ & ‘Gross’ After Controversial Instagram Shares

Lisa Rinna is being criticized by “Real Housewives” fans after she chose to share some posts that some feel are controversial.

On Friday, September 16, 2022, Rinna shared a picture of rapper Nicki Minaj on her Instagram Stories. The picture was originally shared on Minaj’s Instagram feed and featured the rapper in a pink knit romper. Minaj was laying on a black leather couch and was holding one leg up in the air as she flipped off the camera. Minaj was wearing a diamond-encrusted “queen” necklace and captioned her post with the pink bow emoji and nothing more.

Shortly after Rinna reshared the photo, several people took to social media to question her motive, given the fact that Minaj had just recently attacked Rinna’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Garcelle Beauvais on her radio show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Minaj Isn’t a Fan of Beauvais

Beauvais interviewed Jennifer Hough, the woman who accused Minaj’s husband of rape in 2021, on an episode of “The Real.” Because of this interview, Minaj isn’t a fan of Beauvais — and she expressed such on a recent episode of her radio show.

Minaj mocked Beauvais following harassing messages that were sent to the reality star’s 14-year-old son.

“Now, this lady is on one of the ‘Real Housewives’ talkin’ bout ‘leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page,'” Minaj said, mocking Beauvais.

“If you can’t … stand the heat mother f******, get the f*** out of kitchen b****. Did you care about my mother f****** son b****? Did you care about my mother f****** son hoe?” Minaj continued.

Heavy previously reached out to Beauvais’ rep for comment and did not hear back. Beauvais has not made any sort of public statement about Minaj’s comments.

Rinna Was Criticized for Sharing Minaj’s Picture

Not only did Rinna share the photo of Minaj on her Instagram Stories, but she also chose Minaj’s new song “Super Freaky Girl” to accompany a new video she shared on September 17, 2022. The video was a sneak peek of an upcoming ad for the actress’ beauty line, according to the caption.

Several “Real Housewives” fans don’t think that Rinna’s use of anything related to Minaj is coincidental and have called her out for it on Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit.

“So she’s supporting Nicki all of a sudden because Nicki is going against Garcelle? God she’s an a******,” one person wrote on a Reddit thread.

“I hate to use the word pathetic to describe anyone but if the boots f****** fits… It just all feels unnecessary. Like what exactly has Garcelle or Sutton done to them to deserve this? Absolutely nothing right? We like to see fights but this is so one sided and cruel,” someone else added.

“More proof how vile Rinna is. She stopped being entertaining years ago. Now she’s just disgusting,” read another comment.

“Lisa Rinna is just a disgusting human being. I can’t believe Bravo is still giving her celebrity. She’s vile, crude, and her business ventures suck,” a fourth person said.

“It’s beyond gross to Lois Rinna’s memory to defend Nicki Minaj, who not only stands behind her rapist husband but also her rapist brother who molested his f****** daughter. Lisa Rinna is in a whole new level of tailspin,” another Redditor commented.

