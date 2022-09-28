Bravo Alum on Lisa Rinna’s Reaction to Kathy Hilton: ‘She’s Acting’

During “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 19, Lisa Rinna stated that she left a private club in Aspen with Kathy Hilton. She claimed that while in a sprinter van, Hilton behaved erratically.

“We get into a sprinter van, and she’s saying things like ‘I’m going to take down NBC, Bravo, I’m going to take down the show, single-handedly. I will f***** ruin you all.’ What in the holy f***** h***, said Rinna in a confessional interview.

She also claimed that Hilton’s behavior worsened when they arrived at her sister, Kyle Richards’ house. Rinna stated that the 63-year-old broke her glasses, pounded on the walls, and spoke negatively about Richards.

“She’s screaming she made Kyle. Kathy’s responsible for Kyle. And she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family, if it’s the last thing I ever do,’” stated the “Melrose Place” actress.

While attending Crystal Kung Minkoff’s 39th birthday party, Rinna noticed that Hilton was a guest. She explained to Minkoff that she was not comfortable being in her presence after the Aspen incident. She proceeded to leave the event without saying goodbye to her co-stars.

“I am really trying but I feel like I have seen the devil and her name is Kathy Hilton. I’ve known of Kathy for 30 years, this is this polished, loving mother, socialite, a pillar of society and to hear all of these things coming out of her mouth I can’t believe you’d think it, feel it or say it about your own family,” shared Rinna in a different confessional interview.

During a September 2022 episode of her podcast “The Rick and Kelly Show,” former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about Rinna’s behavior at Minkoff’s party.

Kelly Dodd Shared Her Thoughts About Lisa Rinna

While recording the “Rick and Kelly Show” episode, Dodd shared that she did not believe Rinna was being authentic while at Minkoff’s party.

“She’s acting,” said Dodd.

She also shared that she believed Rinna was lying because she was licking her lips while speaking to Minkoff.

“When they lick their lips that’s a tell. That means they are lying,” asserted the former Bravo personality.

Dodd then compared Rinna to her former RHOC co-star Heather Dubrow.

“Lisa Rinna is acting it’s – you know, it’s good for this show because it is a little bit more a va-vroom than – Orange County is getting that way with Heather Dubrow. She’s an actress and everything’s acting, it’s acting, I guess that’s what Bravo — fake and phony. That’s what they want and that’s what people like to watch I guess,” shared Dodd.

Dorit Kemsley Spoke About Kathy Hilton on the ‘RHOBH After Show’

During a September 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Dorit Kemsley spoke about Hilton’s behavior at the Aspen club. She shared that the “Paris in Love” star was upset with Richards after she declined to leave the establishment with her.

“She was very heated, obviously her sister, somebody that she’s had a somewhat contentious relationship with in the past, she was upset that Kyle wasn’t getting up and leaving and so there was this exchange between the two of them,” shared the RHOBH personality.

She also explained why Rinna decided to go back to Richards’ house with Hilton.

“Kathy wanted the whole group to follow her in support of her and leave the club. All of us had checked our jackets, all of us with the acception of Lisa. Somehow Lisa managed to get into this club with her jacket. None of us could but Lisa managed to,” stated Kemsley.

READ NEXT: OG RHOBH Husbands Reunite for Business Deal