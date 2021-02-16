Lisa Rinna Claps Back at Internet Troll

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is standing by her daughter. Rinna shares two daughters with her husband Harry Hamlin, 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin and 22-year-old Delilah Belle Hamlin.

Earlier this week, Amelia Gray Hamlin posted a sponsored Instagram photo modeling Boux Avenue lingerie. She captioned the series of photos, “easy to practice self love in my @bouxavenue designed in london.” While many fans and followers praised Hamlin’s looks, one wasn’t too fond of the risqué pictures.

A user commented under Hamlin’s post, “@lisarinna wtf is wrong with u? U like what u see???? Discusting [sic].” Rinna replied to the social media troll, “What is wrong with you? This is my child.”

Hamlin’s other followers loved her look. “You look so healthy,” one user commented. “Keep it up :)” Another wrote, “Unreal” and “ohhhh hellllloooo.”

