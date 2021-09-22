Lisa Rinna Calls Out ‘Religious’ Troll

Lisa Rinna isn’t afraid to call people out.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took to her Instagram Stories to call out one of her followers. Rinna posted a screenshot of a message from an Instagram user.

The message read, “Shut the f*** up!- you fake a**hole! Be real and gain respect!!! I can’t with your fake s***! Honor your soul for once please!!! We all see it in!! Stop your narcissistic behavior-seriously.”

Rinna also posted a screenshot of the user’s bio which read, “Psalms 111:6 Let all that you do be done in LOVE-1 Corinthians 16:14.” Rinna wrote, “These are my favorite.” She added in the other Story, “Such a mouth for such a religious person.”

The mom of two has since deleted those posts from her Instagram Story, which she originally posted on Wednesday, September 23.

Rinna Has Never Been Afraid to Stand Up to Her Haters

Rinna’s lips are meant for talking, and that’s just what they’ll do. Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin share two daughters together: 20-year-old Amelia Gray and 23-year-old Delilah Belle. Over the last year, Amelia Gray Hamlin has come into her own. RHOBH fans first met her when she was still in school with her sister, but since then, she has grown up in a major way. Hamlin often posts phots of herself pushing the boundaries and posting more revealing photos.

Earlier this year in February, Hamlin posted a sponsored Instagram photo modeling Boux Avenue lingerie. She captioned the series of photos, “easy to practice self love in my @bouxavenue designed in london.” While many fans and followers praised Hamlin’s looks, one wasn’t too fond of the risqué pictures. Not to fret, Rinna stood up for her daughter.

A user commented under Hamlin’s post, “Lisa Rinna wtf is wrong with u? U like what u see???? Discusting [sic].” Rinna replied to the social media troll, “What is wrong with you? This is my child.”

Andy Cohen Recently Told Off a Hater Too

Rinna’s close friend Andy Cohen also recently broke down barriers with an internet troll. Cohen posted two screenshots from an Instagram DM earlier this month. “You should try and be a better person for your son,” the user messaged him. Cohen replied asking what he was doing wrong to which the troll replied, “Oh wow didn’t expect a response. I was just being a troll. You’re doing fine. Sry.”

The dad of one replied, “I am indeed a real person. Thanks for understanding.” The troll continued messaging Cohen and told him he, “probably shouldn’t confront trolls.” Cohen cunningly responded, “You probably shouldn’t troll people though.”

He captioned the post, “Social media in a nutshell….” Rinna herself reacted to the post commenting, “Words of wisdom” and in another comment, “Ha!” Cohen welcomed his two-and-a-half-year-old son Benjamin Allen via surrogate in February 2019. Rinna began starring on RHOBH during season 5 in 2014 and has been a full time cast member ever since.

