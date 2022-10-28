Lisa Rinna’s Slapping Video Gets Response From Mauricio Umansky

Mauricio Umansky has responded to a video that Lisa Rinna posted on Instagram and several fans are wondering why.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star filmed a new ad for her Rinna Beauty brand ahead of its Iconic Eyes launch. She shared a video of herself getting into a physical altercation with herself — perhaps an alter ego — and several people commented on the post, including Kyle Richards’ husband.

The video was directed by Greg Swales, whom Rinna tagged in the caption. Rinna portrays two different women in the scene, in which she slaps herself multiple times.

“Classic soap opera drama,” Rinna captioned the video, which she uploaded to her Instagram feed on October 19, 2022. The video was shared on Rinna’s personal account but not on the Rinna Beauty account. She did, however, do a full photoshoot in one of the looks from the video, and some of those pictures were shared on the Rinna Beauty Instagram page.

Several Fans Were Confused by Umansky’s Comment

Rinna received some support for her new launch — and the video — from her friends, including her daughter Amelia Gray and her RHOBH co-star Dorit Kemsley. However, a comment from Umansky left several people confused.

Richards’ husband left a string of crying with laughter emoji and nothing more. The comments on his response started to stack up right away.

“Why r u commenting ? Where’s your wife?” one person asked.

“Loser but then @lisarinna was your choice wasn’t she,” someone else wrote, referencing Umansky saying that Rinna looked the best on the cast — after his wife, of course.

“Wow. Commenting on this? I’m all for a good smoke, but bruh, lay off the ganja,” a third comment read.

“Ur husband is off cheating again,” a fourth Instagram user said, tagging Richards.

Umansky’s comment comes as fans are witnessing a major fallout between Rinna and Kathy Hilton. Their fight has played out on RHOBH and escalated on part three of the RHOBH reunion. Rinna claims that Hilton threatened to take down Richards and her family during a “meltdown” in Aspen, Colorado, that was not caught on camera. Umansky has not spoken out about the fight between his sister-in-law and Rinna.

Additional Feedback Pouring in From Instagram Users

Aside from many people wondering why Umansky commented on the post, several Instagram users weighed in on the message Rinna may have been sending with the video. Several people expressed disapproval of the video as its focus didn’t appear to be on the eye makeup.

“Violence never solves anything, this is worst idea to promote your products…like really. How disappointing,” one Instagram user commented.

“This seems narcissistic,” another person wrote.

“Cringe af, stop embarrassing yourself,” a third comment read.

“What are we even watching?! Definitely NOT iconic. More like self absorbed wtf?!?!! Someone please point her in the right direction cause she’s going the wrong way,” someone else added.

These comments come as Rinna’s future on RHOBH is up in the air.

“Well, [a departure] may happen, but you won’t put me on pause. It would be a mutual decision,” Rinna told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022. “You know what I mean? Like, you know, it, life happens. Whatever is meant to be, will be. And that’s how I always look at things,” she added.

