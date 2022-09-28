Lisa Rinna Teases New Project

Lisa Rinna teased a new project in the works with a recent social media post.

The longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a photo of herself sitting on a kitchen counter in a sparkly, black, midriff-baring two-piece outfit. She captioned the photo, “Something’s Cooking.”

It seems as though the Bravo star has something in the works involving her beauty line as she tagged Rinna Beauty in the post and added a lips emoji. Here is the post:

Many Fans Took to the Comments of Rinna’s Post to Respond to Her Caption About ‘Something Cooking’

Rinna’s post on September 24 was met with a lot of criticisms from fans who gave their own interpretations to what was “cooking.” Someone asked, “Could it be more of your Lies??” Another said, “Cooking in your own mind.” One person wrote, “Lies.” Another agreed, “More lies?” Someone commented, “You’re not cooking nor eating.”

A few people wrote that they hoped what was “cooking” was her departure from RHOBH, where she’s been a cast member since season 5 in 2014. “Your retirement,” someone commented.

Another said, “Yes your replacement.” One person wrote, “Your career, burnt.” Someone wrote, “Is it your career going up in flames?” Another commented, “Your replacement.” Someone commented, “You are so Thirsty…”

Rinna launched Rinna Beauty in 2020, starting with lipsticks and glosses. “Of course I want to go into everything down the line. Rinna Beauty is going to be a lifestyle brand,” she said at the time, according to Allure. “But we started with three lip kits — in nude, nude-pink and nude-coral, because that is what I wear.”

Rinna Has Been Involved in a Lot of Drama in the Last Couple RHOBH Episodes

Rinna has been involved in some cast drama recently on RHOBH as the 19th episode saw her discuss what happened with Kathy Hilton in Aspen, Colorado. According to Rinna, she took Hilton back to Kyle Richards’ cabin after Hilton apparently got upset on a night out.

Rinna claimed that when they got into the sprinter van, Hilton went on a tirade and was “screaming about everything.” She added, “she’s saying things like, ‘I’m going to take down NBC, Bravo. I will take down this show singlehandedly. I will f****** ruin you all.’ What in the holy f****** hell?”

The reality star said when the two women arrived at Richards’ house, things escalated. Hilton took off her glasses and began jumping up and down on them, Rinna claimed, and said she was hitting the walls. “She’s pounding the walls and she’s screaming [that] she made Kyle, Kathy’s responsible for Kyle,” Rinna shared. “And she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.’” The alleged incident was not captured on camera.

Rinna then said that she didn’t feel comfortable staying at Crystal Kung Minkoff’s birthday party and she couldn’t believe that Hilton was acting as though nothing happened. “I’m still really upset after what happened in Aspen,” Rinna said. “I can’t sit here any longer. I am really trying, but I feel like I have seen the devil. And her name is Kathy Hilton.” She also said, “I am very, very in shock still. And I am putting on a brave face because I feel PTSD.”

