Lisa Rinna Reveals What Kept Her From Strangling Kim Richards

Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards’ fight in Amsterdam on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is one of the most talked about moments on the show — ever.

During the cast trip in season 5, the women got into an epic showdown at a dinner table that nearly ended with Rinna strangling her then-co-star.

Following Rinna’s departure from the franchise, which was announced in early 2023, the soap opera star did a tell-all interview during which she was asked about the Amsterdam fight — and she didn’t hold back.

Rinna Explained That She Went for Richards’ Neck

At the beginning of the evening, Rinna shared an emotional moment about her sister, who died from an overdose when Rinna was just 6-years-old. For Rinna, this was a way for her to relate to Richards, who had been dealing with alcoholism, and Rinna offered her an apology. Richards, however, didn’t take the apology well and it set her off.

Richards verbally attacked some of her co-stars, including Eileen Davidson, whom she called a “beast.” She then brought up Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin, which sent Rinna into a tailspin. The moment, which was responsible for one of the most iconic lines on RHOBH — “let’s talk about the husband” — enraged Rinna, who has since admitted that she thought about strangling Richards at the time.

“I don’t even know what happened in that moment, but I’m just glad I didn’t f****** strangle her, because I cross over that table and I remember thinking to myself, “Don’t touch her. You’ll go to jail and you’re in fucking Amsterdam. You’ll never get out.” That’s what stopped me. And remember, I go for her neck,” Rinna said during a chat with Interview Magazine.

“I can’t even believe I’m saying this,” Rinna continued. “I went for her neck. And somehow I pulled myself back thinking, ‘I’m going to prison if I touch her.'”

Rinna Previously Opened Up About the Amsterdam Dinner in a Blog Post for Bravo

In 2015, Rinna shared her take on the scene in a blog post she wrote for Bravo.

“I am fiercely protective of my marriage and my family, and I’ll be damned if I let someone as disturbed as she create false rumors about my husband. I think it’s plain to see that Kim crossed the line. That was my ‘DO NOT F*** WITH ME’ moment. You have just met my inner gangster,” she wrote.

“I’m just glad that I didn’t strangle her on the spot, mainly because I hear the food in jail sucks and orange is not my best color! The crazy part is Kim has met HH once. One time. And that was the night of the poker party when she had taken one or two or 20 of Monty’s pain pills, so who knows what on earth was going through her mind when she met him,” Rinna added.

Rinna and Richards never recovered from that scene and any chance of a friendship between the two was completely severed.

