Why Lisa Rinna Is Being Sued by the Paparazzi

Lisa Rinna is the latest Real Housewife of Beverly Hills to be embroiled in a legal scandal, this time with the paparazzi.
The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is in hot water after a series of images were posted to her instagram page featuring her and her two daughters. The only problem is the photos were owned by paparazzi photographers who aren’t happy that Rinna used the images without paying up.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court in June by Backgrid, a photo agency, and alleges that Rinna infringed on copyright by posting eight images (of herself and her two children) to her personal Instagram page.
They are asking for a whopping $1.2 million in damages. Rinna is refusing to pay up
Rinna Thought She Had a ‘Symbiotic Relationship’ With the Paparazzi
“I’ve always seen it as a very symbiotic relationship,” Rinna told The Los Angeles Times. “It was part of the game, if you’re going to be in this business. I’ve been nice, I’ve never fought with them, I’ve never run from them. My kids grew up with them jumping out of the bushes in Malibu. We’ve had a very good relationship with the press and the paparazzi. That’s why this is so shocking to me.”
Lisa Rinna Isn’t the Only Celebrity Targeted by the Paparazzi, Khloe Kardashian Say it ‘Makes No Sense’
“I understand paying a little bit,” Rinna said. “But to pay this much, it’s very hard for me to say that’s OK. There’s something that’s not right about this. Those photos are worth much less — I mean, it’s my kids with masks on.”