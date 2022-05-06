Lisa Rinna Dismisses ‘Desperate’ Sutton Stracke Claims

A clip of the premiere episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 was released by Bravo on May 4 and it featured hints of a major feud brewing on the horizon between Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke. After the clip dropped, Rinna took to her Instagram to make her feelings known about the situation.

The preview showed Rinna and Erika Jayne catching up and Rinna told her co-star she was “a little bit shocked” when she saw Stracke’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” the month before. Since filming took place in the fall, Rinna was referring to Stracke’s September 2021 appearance on WWHL. In a confessional, Rinna added that she was watching Stracke and thinking her co-star looked “great” but then her jaw dropped as she brought up a charity event.

A flashback clip then reminded viewers that Stracke told Cohen, “A few years ago, Harry [Hamlin] and Lisa both came, I invited them to the Elton John gala and they came with me as my guest. I never got a thank you.” Rinna told Jayne when she saw that, “I was like, ‘What is she talking about?’ and I was not happy about it.” The preview then shows Stracke telling Garcelle Beauvais, “I didn’t do it with the intention of humiliating them…”

It looks as though that won’t be the end of it as Rinna took to her Instagram Stories soon after the preview dropped to share her side of the story.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Rinna Took to Instagram to State That She’d Never Been a Guest of Stracke’s at the Event

After the preview dropped, Rinna posted a long statement on her Instagram Stories addressing Stracke’s remarks. “Harry and I have been going to the Elton John Oscar party to raise money for AIDS since 2006,” she wrote over a rainbow-colored background. She added:

We were never guests of Sutton Stracke ever. In 2019 we had our own table that we were scheduled to sit at. At the time, Sutton was desperately trying to get on RHOBH and I was happy to help her, so she asked us to sit at her table at the event I said sure why not, and I gave up the table we were assigned to sit at.

The Bravo star concluded her post, “That’s the story – the rest you’ll see play out in one week May 11 RHOBH.” The next day, Rinna also posted a series of photos to her Stories showing her and her husband Hamlin at the event many years in a row. She then posted another text image stating, “I don’t recall Sutton ever saying thank you to me for helping get her on RHOBH.”

She went on to point out two scenes she shot with Stracke “as a favor to casting” and concluded, “I didn’t ask for a thank you, and I sure didn’t get one. Sutton should take several seats. The end.”

Rinna & Stracke Already Exchanged Words About the Situation in September 2021

During Stracke’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” back in September, she brought up the seating arrangement at Elton John’s event in response to a discussion about Rinna wanting Beauvais to say thank you for Hamlin’s pasta sauce. Stracke shared that she invited Rinna and Hamlin as her guests at the event and they never thanked her for it.

At the time of Stracke’s appearance, Rinna also clapped back on Instagram and disputed Stracke’s claims. She wrote on Instagram, “We didn’t come as your guests @suttonstracke. @eltonjohn invited us to his event, you asked us to sit at your table. So we did. Let’s just make that clear.”

Stracke said the two were going to “have words” about their different recollections and added, “Perhaps they do not know that I actually bought those tickets for them, so maybe that’s a miscommunication.”

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance