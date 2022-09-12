Lisa Rinna Lashes Out After Being ‘Threatened’ by Co-Star

After a very heated 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the cast gathered together to film the reunion episode, according to some photos and videos shared by reunion host and Bravo head Andy Cohen.

Before it began filming, Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram Stories to share a message about her approach to the reunion. The divisive RHOBH cast member shared a photo of herself getting glammed up and added the text:

I have been threatened for the past 4 months By ‘people’ basically trying to scare me, trying to ruin my credibility, trying to call me a liar, creating things that are untrue and don’t exist, but guess what? Today we’re going to sit down and we are going to talk about it all. I will tell my truth. And yes you better believe I’m gonna talk about it.

Rinna also posted a screenshot of what appeared to be a text message from Kathy Hilton from January during the cast’s Aspen trip asking her for her discretion. She wrote next to Hilton’s alleged texts, “it’s a threat for sure!”

Fans Ridiculed Rinna & Said She Didn’t Know the Definition of a Threat

RHOBH fans had a lot to say about Rinna’s comments on Reddit, including one thread showing her screenshot about getting threatened for the past four months titled, “What is Lisa Rinna talking about? Lisa you are the one that is most known for threatening people outside the show.”

Someone commented, “Why is ‘people’ in quotes? Is she implying they’re not human or does she just not know how to use ironic quotes?” Another joked, “Maybe she was threatened by bots.” Someone commented, “because lisa is ‘dumb.'” One person said, “I’m afraid she’s alleging that it’s someone on the cast. I could be wrong. Smh. Unhinged.”

One person wrote, “I can’t stand the expression ‘speak my truth’ or ‘tell my truth’. Your ‘truth’ just means the way YOU see or believe things to be, not what they actually are to be true.” Another agreed, “As soon as someone talks about telling ‘their truth’ I don’t care. There may be your opinion or your feelings. But there is one truth.” Someone wrote, “People who throw this out all the time are liars. I hate the expression as well.”

In another thread showing Rinna calling Hilton’s apparent text message a threat, one person said, “I don’t think she knows what a threat is.” Someone else wrote, “There’s literally no threat in that text.” One person commented, “A 1am threatening text from Kathy with no previous conversation? Looks like just more Rinna lies.” Someone wrote, “Rinna needs a dictionary. This is not a threat.”

One person said, “Comparing this to the mob. I cannot.” One Redditor wrote, “Not rinna comparing KATHY to the mafia.. KATHY.” Someone else commented, “This Kathy ‘receipt’ shows nothing except Rinna lacking integrity. I feel like Kathy blew up [on] Kyle big time and didn’t want that getting out because that’s family drama.”

Rinna Previously Shared the Screenshot Apparently Showing Hilton’s Texts to Her About a Private Matter

Rinna first shared the apparent texts from Hilton on her Instagram Story a few days earlier amid the cast’s trip to Aspen airing on RHOBH season 12. The leaked texts revealed that Hilton was apparently asking Rinna not to repeat something that was discussed in private between the two, but Rinna didn’t share any additional context.

After Rinna posted the screenshots, many people ripped the star and agreed that it wasn’t a good look for her to be sharing the texts as it showed a “betrayal.” Viewers will likely have to wait until the RHOBH season 12 reunion to learn more about this ongoing feud.

