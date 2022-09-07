RHOBH Fans Criticize Lisa Rinna for Instagram Story Featuring Throwback Photo

On August 28, 2022, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram Stories to share an older photo that showed her wearing a velvet yellow dress with a thigh-high slit. The “Melrose Place” star accessorized the look with a choker necklace, a statement ring, and strappy gold heels.

“I was Lisa F******* Rinna before HW and I’ll be Lisa F****** Rinna After,” captioned Rinna.

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of the Instagram Story on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Lisa Rinna’s latest Insta story. It’s giving fired 🤭,” read the caption of the post.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Thoughts on the Matter

Several Bravo fans shared their thoughts about the Instagram Story in the post’s comment section.

“It’s also giving wannabe ‘I’m Denise f***** Richards,’” wrote one commenter.

“And who is ‘Lisa f***** Rinna’ if not a Z list soap actress and a walking diaper commercial? Like you aint IT sis. You will never be IT. Give it a rest,” added another.

“I’ve only ever known her from Melrose Place and Housewives. and gen Z only knows her from HW- her pretending to be a legend is even more embarrassing when you poll young people, they barely know who ELTON JOHN and Billy Joel (actual legends) are, they do NOT know or care about Rinna,” asserted another.

“Ah yes, the ever so relevant Lisa F***** Rinna, using a photo from the late 1900s 🤭,” shared a different person.

“No shade but the only thing I remember Lisa Rinna prior to housewives; a commercial for a subscription to The NY Times, Depends commercial and random cheesy lifetime movies,” wrote a different person.

“I only remember her from Melrose Place and Depends. So not exactly an icon IMO,” commented a Reddit user.

“the worst housewife of all time,” stated an RHOBH viewer.

“And who is that? What has she done in the recent years except selling cheap a** polyester cardigans and yelling lies on Housewives?” asked a Reddit user.

“As a Brit, I had no idea who she was before RHOBH. I did know who Denise Richards was,” chimed in a ninth person.

Lisa Rinna Stated She Decided to Archive an Instagram Post About Garcelle Beauvais’ Son

According to E! News, some social media users sent Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Jax Nilon, 14, harmful messages. Bravo commented on the matter with a statement that read, “We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.” RHOBH stars shared the post regarding the treatment of Nilon with their social media followers.

Page Six reported that Rinna revealed she decided to archive her upload about the 14-year-old on Instagram. According to the publication, Rinna messaged the Bravo-focused Instagram account, Cici Loves You, regarding the situation.

“I archived it that’s all. I’ve been keeping my social page very edited if you will notice. I’m keeping it very positive non negative and fashion and fun,” read the message. “I don’t want anything negative on my grid and since my own children are being threatened as we speak I felt it best to archive it. The statement did nothing why keep it up? Our children are getting dealt [sic] threats. All of our children. It’s gone beyond and I need to keep my family safe now. I will no longer be saying or posting anything about the show.”

