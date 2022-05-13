Fans Trash Lisa Rinna as ‘Terrifying’ in Throwback Photo

A throwback photo posted by Lisa Rinna on her Instagram Story recently caused a big reaction from fans.

The photo featured Rinna in a huge blonde wig with two pigtails, bright blue colored eyes, and the caption “Wigs! Where it all began.” Rinna tagged her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Erika Jayne in the photo, as well as her makeup artist Joey Maalouf and hairstylist Scott King. Here is the photo:

The original look was created as Rinna’s Halloween costume back in 2018 as she dressed up as Jayne for the occasion with the help of King and Maalouf. The trio posted several photos of Rinna’s outfit on that day and the event was also captured in the 16th episode of RHOBH’s 9th season, titled “Meet Rinna Jayne.”

While the Outfit Got Rave Reviews Back in 2018 & 2019, Fans Described Rinna as ‘Terrifying’ in the Throwback

The photo was shared on Reddit with the caption, “Your sleep paralysis demon making sure you don’t rest.” Someone commented, “Seriously is this a real Pic? IT looks like tales from the crypt barbie.” Another wrote, “Ok I know her lips are already jacked, but what’s with the liner on the bottom? PS this is terrifying. No thank you.” Someone else said, “A discarded Spirit Halloween prop.”

One commenter wrote, “My dog got a glimpse of this and went full-on defense mode. Stop scaring my puppy Rinna/Erika!” The criticisms echoed some of the comments Rinna received when she first debuted the costume back in 2018, including, “Lisa ya look demonic with the colored lenses.” “I don’t think so, A Big no,” someone added.

Despite that, when Rinna originally posted the photos, her comment sections were mostly flooded with fans who showed their appreciation for the successful costume. At the time, Jayne commented, “YOU WON HALLOWEEN.” She also said, “I LOVE YOU!! AMAZING!!” Here are some of the photos from back when King, Maalouf and Rinna initially posted about it:

Here is another one:

Another series from King showed some videos of Rinna posing as Jayne:

The 12th Season of RHOBH Premiered This Week & It Was Already Filled With Drama

The new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premiered this week and it’s already delivering on the drama that season 11 was filled with. The first episode began with the terrifying robbery that occurred at Dorit Kemsley’s home back in the fall of 2021. The day after the scary event, the housewives checked in on Kemsley but fans quickly noticed that Sutton Stracke had a bit of a different reaction.

Stracke began comparing the robbery to problems she had with her business as well as her troubles with Jayne. After the episode aired, Stracke apologized for her reaction, Page Six reported. Later in the episode, viewers saw Kemsley’s husband P.K. return from London as she was visiting with Kyle Richards. The scene was an emotional one as he reacted to the thought of what could have happened to his family.

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” air every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

