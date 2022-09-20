Lisa Rinna Trashed on Social Media for Fashion ‘Mistake’

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna, her husband Harry Hamlin, and their daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin were in attendance at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2022 show at New York Fashion Week in support of Rinna and Hamlin’s youngest daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin, who was walking in the show.

The September 11 fashion show, which took place at the Skyline Drive-In in New York, saw 21-year-old Amelia walking down the “Tommy Factory” catwalk. Rinna shared a photo to Instagram showing the whole family dressed in Hilfiger fashion, with the Bravo star wearing a checkered mini dress, a tall hat and lace-up boots all in the same black-and-white pattern.

“THE FAM OUT CHEERING AMELIA GRAY ON!,” Rinna wrote in the caption. “#TOMMYNOW @theperfectmagazine @tommyhilfiger.” Here is the post:

Fans Roasted Rinna for Her Tommy Hilfiger Outfit & Asked If She Got Dressed in the Dark

Rinna was ridiculed by many RHOBH fans for her black-and-white look, as one person wrote, “Wtf are they all wearing and Rinna with that hat.Where did she find that outfit? Ouch.” Someone else wrote, “This photo makes me feel like I’m on acid.” Another asked in the Instagram comments, “What the heck are you wearing.”

Someone said the look was “strange” while another said, “your outfit is hideous.” Another person commented, “No no no not a good look.” One person said, “That outfit … actual mistake.” Rinna’s look was also roasted by several hundred people on Facebook in response to someone who wrote, “Lisa Rinna posted this today a family picture they were out supporting Amelia but did Lisa get dressed in the dark?”

One person said, “She really thinks she’s ‘high fashion’, but always looks Tacky…less is more.” Another added, “I am not digging her crazy outfits.” Someone else commented, “Wearing all that, mistake.” Another person said, “Hate the pattern. She doing Boy George and it’s not Halloween yet.” Someone else agreed, “Did she borrow that oufit from Boy George?? They all look like hot messs!!”

Someone else said, “Her clothes are horrible.” Another added, “She’s channeling Boy George.” One person wrote, “Um she went to dollar general for her outfit.” Someone else said, “Lisa’s outfit is making me dizzy bringing out my Vertigo.” Another wrote, “She always dresses like a clown!” Someone commented, “Her out fit gives me a head ache.”

Rinna Also Walked in a Runway Show During New York Fashion Week

Amelia Gray Hamlin wasn’t the only member of the family walking in New York Fashion Week as Rinna also took to the runway in Priscavera’s SS23 fashion show on September 12. Rinna, 59, wore a long white dress with her hair slicked back for her turn down the catwalk.

The RHOBH star shared some clips of her time at NYFW and wrote on Instagram, “Honey when you’re 59 years old and you get asked to walk a runway show you say YES!!!!!!! @priscavera #nyfw @maddeostlie love you.”

