Lisa Rinna’s Top 5 ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Moments

Lisa Rinna has announced her exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after eight seasons.

The former “Days of Our Lives” star first joined the long-running Bravo reality show in season 5. In a statement to People magazine, Rinna said her exit was a mutual decision between her and Bravo, and acknowledged, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career.” She described her long run on RHOBH as “fun.”

But Rinna caused a lot of drama while on RHOBH. In fact, she was one of the main pot stirrers during her eight seasons on the show, despite once telling Huffington Post Live that she’d never join the Real Housewives because she doesn’t want any “drama” in her life. “Does anyone realize what I would do to those poor women?” Rinna said in 2013. ‘The truth of the matter is, I’d kill them all.”

Here’s a look back at Rinna’s top RHOBH moments:

1. Lisa Rinna Had a Violent Blowout With Kim Richards in Amsterdam

Kim Richards vs. Lisa Rinna – Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 5) Kim and Lisa almost come to blows after Kim talks bad about Lisa's husband For business inquiries: therealitytvclips@gmail.com 2021-12-17T03:27:48Z

Rinna came onto RHOBH with guns blazing. During her first season of the show, she butted heads with then-star Kim Richards multiple times. Things came to a head during a cast trip to Amsterdam during which Rinna blew up at Richards after she hinted she knew a secret about Rinna’s husband, actor Harry Hamlin.

After Richards taunted her with, “Let’s talk about the husband. Let’s not talk about what you don’t want out,” Rinna violently threw a glass of wine at her and warned her to never “touch” her man.

Rinna later addressed the showdown on her Bravo blog. “I am fiercely protective of my marriage and my family and I’ll be damned if I let someone as disturbed as she is create false rumors about my husband,” she wrote of Richards. “I’m just glad that I didn’t strangle her on the spot.”

2. Lisa Rinna Suggested That Yolanda Hadid Had Munchausen Syndrome

Rhobh Bbq2 Rinna vs Yolanda I do not own copyrights of this video. If you want me to remove it please let me know. For throwback purposes only. Download complete episode from Bravotvs YouTube channel 2020-04-18T22:19:55Z

Rinna didn’t fare much better during her second season of RHOBH. Much of season 6 was dedicated to then co-star Yolanda Hadid’s Lyme disease battle. But some of the cast members questioned Hadid’s illness, with Rinna suggesting that she had Munchausen syndrome. The mental disorder causes someone to falsely believe they are physically ill, according to People.

Hadid later confronted Rinna, telling her that the story she was spreading about her health was “the biggest f***ing blow I’ve ever had in my life … sorry is not enough.”

In 2018, Rinnatold The Los Angeles Times that she almost quit RHOBH over the Munchausen storyline. And in November 2022, she once again expressed regret over her accusations about Hadid. “Someone just asked me if I have any regrets from the last 8 years on the show,” Rinna wrote on Instagram. “Only one. Yolanda. I would change that. That was very wrong. On all levels. That never should have happened.”

3. Lisa Rinna Had a Stunned Reaction When a Baby Gift Was Returned to Her at the Season 7 Reunion

RHOBH: Kim Richards Has a Gift for Lisa Rinna (Season 7, Episode 20) | Bravo And the message she sends with it is loud and clear. ►► Subscribe for More: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Visit the Official Site: bravo.ly/Official ►► Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, premiering February 12 at 9/8c, only on Bravo! #RHOBH FOLLOW RHOBH ON SOCIAL: Official Site: bravo.ly/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills Full Episodes & Clips: bravo.ly/RHOBHVideos Facebook: bravo.ly/RHOBHFacebook ABOUT RHOBH:… 2017-04-12T15:00:03Z

In 2017, Rinna was speechless when Kim Richards used the season 7 reunion to return a blue stuffed bunny she had given her as a gift for her first grandchild, Hucksley Wiederhorn. Richards whipped the cellophane-wrapped out at the reunion to announce her rejection of the gift Rinna had given her months earlier.

Richards explained that she felt that the bunny hadn’t been given to her with the “right energy.” A stunned Rinna became so upset that she walked off the set to compose herself. “I’m gonna walk away for just a second cause this just doesn’t feel quite right,” a teary-eyed Rinna said.

According to BravoTV.com, host Andy Cohen later revealed that the bunny has a home at the Bravo Clubhouse in New York City, where he tapes “Watch What Happens Live.”

4. Lisa Rinna Told Denise Richards “You’re So Angry”

Lisa doesn’t believe Denise | (Season 10, Episode 16) | #RHOBH RHOBH Reunion Part 1 airs Wed. Sep. 2nd at 9/8c on Bravo 2020-08-30T22:19:42Z

In season 10, Rinna’s friendship with longtime pal Denise Richards became strained. Rinna did not have Richards’ back amid rumors that the “Wild Things” star had an affair with Brandi Glanville shortly after she married Aaron Phypers. Rinna later confronted Richards on-camera and questioned if she issued a cease and desist to have footage about the affair rumor taken out of the show. After Richards asked her who told her that, Rinna famously said, “Oof. You’re so angry.”

According to BravoTV.com, Rinna later admitted that she felt bad about how she treated Richards during her final season on RHOBH.

“I don’t like my behavior and how I treated her,” Rinna said on WWHL in 2021. “I was mean, and I was cruel. I was too cruel. I absolutely was, and I would like to atone for that.”

5. Lisa Rinna Accused Kathy Hilton of Having a Tirade in Aspen & Was Later Called “The Biggest Bully in Hollywood’

Lisa tries to Gaslight and take down Kathy Hilton (Season 12, Episode 20) #RHOBH airs every Wed. at 8/7c on Bravo All Rights go to NBC Universal and Bravo 2022-10-01T15:47:44Z

Rinna’s controversial final season of RHOBH included a showdown with co-star Kathy Hilton following off-camera drama that took place during a cast trip to Aspen. Rinna accused Hilton of threatening to destroy Bravo and her own sister, Kyle Richards, during a tirade she claims to have witnessed when the two women were alone and without cameras filming them. In a confessional, Rinna described Hilton as “the devil.”

During the season 12 reunion, Hilton called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood” and said, “And everybody knows it.” She also accused the RHOBH veteran of stirring up drama because her “contract was coming up.”

In December 2022, Rinna gave a surprising update on her relationship with Hilton. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Rinna Beauty founder said she “had a lovely chat” with Hilton while at The People’s Choice Awards.

“All good,” Rinna said, before adding, “I think, at the end of the day, we do a TV show. So I think that after eight years and all the things that we’ve been through, we’re grown women and we can pretty much get through anything at the end of the day.”

