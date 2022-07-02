‘Real Housewives’ Star Drags Lisa Rinna: ‘Listen Trash Box’

Lisa Rinna is being dragged on Instagram by the “Real Housewives of Dubai” cast — especially Caroline Brooks — after she made a comment about the franchise on her Instagram Stories.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took to her Instagram Stories to post a comment about fighting on the show.

“We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle [Beauvais] we are all of a sudden called a racist. That’s bulls***. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes,” Rinna wrote, according to Today. “And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p****** are Go watch Dubai,” she added.

Rinna’s comments caused backlash from several RHODubai cast members. Rinna has since shared a follow-up and Brooks dragged her for it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chanel Ayan Took the 1st Shot at Rinna

After Rinna’s Dubai comment, Chanel Ayan took to Twitter to respond. “Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth,” she wrote, before promoting the latest episode of the show.

“She does not want this heat, we’re not BH .. we will drag her from right up off that doctor’s table to the desert,” Ayan’s co-star Lesa Milan responded.

“The desert heat hits different,” Ayan wrote, this time tagging Rinna.

Brooks was next to tweet to Rinna.

“Why did you mention our show in your post? What did you mean by ‘go watch Dubai'”? Brooks asked the RHOBH star.

From there, Brooks moved things over to Instagram.

“I was told this is the third time Lisa Rinna mentioned our show in a shady/negative way. Keep yours posts and aggression directed at the women on your show. Tread lightly Rinna! Your words/posts are reckless and disrespectful. Calling people p****** and hoes on your public Instagram page… not so classy,” Brooks wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Rinna Appears to Have Responded to Brooks With Some ‘Advice’

Rinna dove a bit deeper into the drama, making another shady comment about “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”

“My advice to you,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. You need to bring the kind of energy you just brought to me, to your show. Cheers!” she wrote, adding the martini glass emoji.

This elicited a response from Brooks, who did not hold back.

“Listen trash box. I think you need to focus on your career and storyline because you’re not that interesting! While you’re worried about what we are doing in Dubai, that Beverly Hills rotating door is about to push you out. Your time is almost up,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, along with a screenshot of Rinna’s “advice” post.

“You’re boring and rude! You wouldn’t dare try to come for Atlanta and Potomac because you know they would verbally annihilate you! So you chose Dubai instead. Wrong move @LisaRinna. Believe me when I tell you despite what you see on our show, we are not the 1 or the 2!!! Trashy,” she added.

