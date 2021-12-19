Lisa Rinna Slammed for Her Parenting After Her Daughter Apparently Calls Her Out

Lisa Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, were called out by their daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, who posted a TikTok that had fans scratching their heads.

On the heels of an Instagram video in which Delilah opened up about some serious health issues, the model suggested that her parents aren’t paying for her therapy.

“Unrealistic things I want for Christmas…” read text on the TikTok video, which has since been deleted. “For my parents to pay for my trauma therapy,” Delilah wrote.

Delilah didn’t go into detail about whether or not she’s in trauma therapy or if she’s asked her parents to pay — or help her pay — and they’ve refused, or what, but fans took to social media to discuss nonetheless.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Slammed Lisa After Delilah’s TikTok Was Posted

In her lengthy video in which she opened up about her physical and mental struggles, Delilah mentioned that she didn’t call her parents after suffering a panic attack. The reason? She claims that she knew they wouldn’t drive to be with her.

“I probably had never felt something like this before. It was pretty alarming. I was all alone. I didn’t want to call my parents. Didn’t want to call my friends, because I was embarrassed. I knew my parents wouldn’t drive down to my house. So, I called my housekeeper, actually, and she came and stayed with me and helped me,” Delilah said.

And this isn’t the first time that she’s said something that painted her parents in a negative light, either. Following the TikTok in which she appeared to wish for her parents financial help, a Reddit thread was created. Many fans couldn’t help but wonder why Lisa and Harry wouldn’t help their daughter — based solely on Delilah’s claim in the TikTok video.

“The only point is here is that a daughter is asking for help,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Is Rinna seriously denying her daughter therapy? It’s not like they don’t have the means to pay for it,” another comment read.

“If I was a mega rich person and my child needed therapy you can be sure as hell I would be paying. Also everyone deserves therapy even those who cannot afford it,” a third person wrote.

“But Rinna’s a great parent everybody,” another person wrote.

Neither Lisa nor Harry have spoken out about helping Delilah financially when it comes to therapy.

Other Fans Accused Delilah of Posting for Attention

And while many fans used the Reddit thread to criticize Lisa and her parenting, others slammed Delilah, accusing of her of using the platform — and that particular video — to get attention.

“Seems like she just wants attention at all costs, just like her momma,” one Reddit comment read.

“This sounds bad but I kinda think she’s seeking for attention. If she truly needed or wanted therapy she would go get it and not announce it to the world and then also work at fixing/changing what’s causing her ‘trauma,'” someone else wrote.

“I don’t understand things like this. She can easily get therapy. She could probably pay for this herself. This feels inherently disingenuous, she can’t text them this??” a third Redditor questioned.

“Attention seeker like her mom and sister. Does anyone really think her parents wouldn’t help her get therapy?” another person pointed out.

