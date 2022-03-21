Lisa Rinna Gets Mixed Reviews From Commenters

Lisa Rinna has always divided fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and a recent Instagram post was no different. On March 19, the Bravo star posted a video of herself dancing in the backyard to Madonna’s “Beat Goes On” while her husband Harry Hamlin watered his plants without batting an eye at her moves.

The RHOBH star captioned the video, “I feel like we all need more Harry Hamlin. #moreismore.” TV personality Justin Sylvester commented, “Bottle him up and sell him,” while the official Bravo Instagram account wrote, “Dance like nobody’s watching…including Harry Hamlin.” Here is the video:

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to the Video, With Some Loving It While Others Made Fun of Rinna’s Moves

Needless to say, there were mixed reactions to the video, with many fans reacting positively to the clip while others trashed it. “I get a kick out of her dances,” one person wrote on social media. “Then u got Harry Hamlin over there not even even paying any attention to her. It’s hilarious to me. Hate her all u want, but she can laugh at herself.”

Someone else agreed, writing, “they are such a cute couple!” One person wrote, “Get it Lisa! You do have rhythm, I love it.” One comment read, “A lot of people don’t like Lisa but I think they are super cute.” Yet another person wrote “She cracks me up!!! Dancing always makes anyone feel happy.”

On the other hand, many people slammed Rinna and said they weren’t impressed with the video. One person wrote, “She’s not even in beat to the music.lol.” “Please god make her stop!!” someone said. Another commenter said the video was “Embarrassing so cringe, she actually thinks she is 20 something lol.” One person commiserated with Hamlin, writing, “I rather watch plants grow than this train wreck as well.”

“Harry is thinking…..if I ignore her long enough maybe she will go away,” one comment stated. “It’s cute that she thinks she’s a good dancer,” another person slammed Rinna. Someone said, “Both her and the song are played out. Also: Harry deserves a humanitarian award for dealing with her awkwardness.” Yet another wrote, “First of all, she looks like a teenage boy, dancing for his grampa. Harry ignoring her is all an act, they’ve done this same routine numerous times. Not funny anymore .”

Hamlin Recently Spilled on His & Rinna’s Relationship After 25 Years of Marriage

Rinna’s husband Hamlin recently made headlines for his candid conversation with Andy Cohen about the longtime couple’s sex life. The couple will celebrate their 25-year wedding anniversary at the end of March and Hamlin told Cohen that they still enjoy a very healthy intimate relationship.

Cohen asked Hamlin in their conversation, published by Interview Magazine, if the “sex is still great” between the actor and his wife. “Of course it is, Andy! We’re still married,” he replied. Cohen pointed out that he’s spoken to many other couples who have been together over a decade and they “can’t say that the sex is still great.”

Cohen asked Hamlin why he believes they’ve been so successful at keeping that spark alive and he replied, “A lack of ED [erectile dysfunction], perhaps?” He said he doesn’t “have that condition” and doesn’t need to take any medication either. “I am Harry Hamlin,” he stated. “I’ve never had the blue pill. Is it blue or purple?”

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance