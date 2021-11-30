Lisa Rinna Is Serving Looks in Age-Defying Snap & Fans Can’t Get Over it

Lisa Rinna and her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, teamed up for a new ad for Rinna Beauty — and the photos are getting tons of attention online. The mother-daughter duo got together to film the ad for a new beauty product — the Amelia lip kit — which was released on November 29, 2021.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her daughter dressed similarly in two very different looks for the shoot. The first featured light-washed jeans and tube tops. Rinna wore a long, brunette wig that gave her a completely different look — and made her look years younger.

For another look, the women went with black latex/leather, really leaning into the chic biker look. The two accessorized their all-black looks with chunky silver jewelry.

They posed with motorcycles as they showed off their perfect pouts. Both Rinna and Hamlin were wearing the new lip color, which is a pretty shade of pink. The hue was actually created by Hamlin, according to the Rinna Beauty website.

“A little bit chic, a little bit lux, 100% Amelia. This limited-edition lip kit was created by Amelia Gray Hamlin using some of her favorite color tones. It is a perfect mixture of sweet pink and icy cool glimmering silver, perfect for any winter adventure,” reads the product’s description.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Think Rinna & Hamlin Look Like Sisters in the New Ad

Rinna and Hamlin served serious looks in the new ad, and both women looked amazing. Fans couldn’t help but note how much the two looked like sisters, thanks largely in part to Rinna’s hairdo.

“You don’t age do you? Damn, you guys look like sisters,” one Instagram user commented on Rinna’s post.

“Gorgeous!! Y’all look like sisters,” added another.

“LOVE Long hair on you!!!” a third comment read.

“You look like sisters,” a fourth social media user wrote.

Hamlin Shared a Sneak Peek of the Ad on Instagram

Hamlin seems really excited to have her very own lip kit in her mom’s beauty line. In fact, she shared a clip from the ad that she shot with her mom, and added a touching caption.

“When my mom asked me to create a color that described me.. I was sooo excited. Growing up my first memories are of raiding my moms lipstick drawer and trying every single color on. i did this like it was a sport. I loved trying on all the different colors. this project was really close to my heart,” Hamlin wrote.

“Being able to create the perfect color, and have it come to light, and watch it grow has been so fun,” she added, going on to thank her mom and Rinna Beauty. Hamlin also gave a shoutout to artist Greg Swales and fashion stylist Jordan Marx-Bevinetto for “making all of our 90’s greaser dreams come true!!!”

Hamlin loves the color of her lip kit and encouraged fans to try it out. “I hope you guys love it as much as I do… it’s [really] pretty,” she wrote.

