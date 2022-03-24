PHOTO: Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Lisa Rinna Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

Lisa Rinna is a fan of wigs and has often tried different styles. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has taken a particular liking to long hair more recently, and has sported a couple of different long wigs that completely change her look.

On March 15, 2022, the reality star posted a photo of herself in full glam wearing a long, brunette wig with soft blond highlights that she calls “Darlene.”

“Darlene got dressed up,” Rinna captioned the Instagram post. The photos included in the upload appear to be from RHOBH, either a promo shoot or her confessional look. Rinna was wearing a mauve, body-hugging, long-sleeved gown, and in one of the pics, she was posing in front of a green screen.

It didn’t take long for fans to fill up the comments section of the post, which has received more than 55,000 likes.

Several Fans Thought That Rinna Was Khloe Kardashian at First Glance

Many fans couldn’t get over how different Rinna looked changing up her signature short, wispy wig, and going for something more youthful and glamourous. Interestingly, several people didn’t even recognize Rinna at first, and some even mistook her for Khloe Kardashian.

“I glanced at this and thought you were Khloe Kardashian,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the post.

“OMG Khloe Kardashian,” another person added, adding several fire emoji.

“I thought it was Kloe [sic] Kardashian!!!” a third comment read.

“I legit thought it was @khloekardashian for a second,” a fourth social media user commented.

“Thought you were khloe kardashian for a second haha gorgeous nonetheless,” someone else wrote.

Fans Were Stunned by Rinna’s Long-Haired Look for a Photoshoot She Did in Late 2021

In November 2021, Rinna introduced a brand new look for a photoshoot she did for her cosmetics line, Rinna Beauty.

“There’s a New Girl in Town,” Rinna captioned the post, adding the lipstick kiss emoji. She also teased that something from her line was “coming soon.”

Rinna wore a pair of light denim jeans and a faux leather black top. Turns out, the look was for a photoshoot with a motorcycle, and it was a promotion for the Amelia Lip Kit — a lip and liner duo that was created alongside Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Hamlin.

Both Rinna and Hamlin posed for pictures to advertise the new lip kit, and shared a few pictures on social media after the photoshoot happened. Hamlin matched her mom’s dramatic look, and also wore a similar pair of light jeans. She paired her denim with a chunky black belt, and a corset-style top in white.

Both Rinna and Hamlin accessorized with silver jewelry — necklaces, bracelets, and rings. Hamlin even kicked it back to the 90s and wore a wallet chain.

The Amelia Lip Kit officially dropped on December 1, 2021.

“Our limited-edition Amelia Lip Kit by @ameliagray is here! It is a perfect mixture of sweet pink and icy cool glimmering silver, perfect for any winter adventure,” read the caption of a video of Hamlin putting on lip gloss.

