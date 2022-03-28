Lisa Rinna Reveals Why She Started Wearing Wigs

Lisa Rinna has known been long for her signature shag hairstyle.

During a 2019 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star even joked that she and her husband Harry Hamlin used to have the same hairstyle when they first started dating in the 1990s. “We’re narcissistic, we fell for each other,” she cracked at the time.

But while Rinna’s shag haircut is iconic, in recent years she has taken to changing things up with wigs. Rinna’s Instagram page frequently features photos of her modeling various wig styles in both long and short lengths, and she even gives her alter egos name such as Uma, Heather, and Darlene.

In a March 2022 interview, Rinna came clean on why she sometimes ditches her signature shaggy ‘do for wigs.

Lisa Rinna Revealed That a Former RHOBH Star’s Comments Prompted Her to Change Her Hairstyle

In an interview with People, Rinna revealed why she started to incorporate wigs into her glam routine a few years ago. The Rinna Beauty founder admitted that wigs boost “instantly” transform her into a “character.”

“I’m telling you, the wigs have been so much fun,” she said, adding that her various wigs also help boost her confidence while shooting RHOBH. “It’s amazing. I love what a wig does. They’ve been such a great form of expression for me.”

Rinna also admitted that it was RHOBH nemesis, Brandi Glanville, who got her thinking about changing her look back in 2015 after Glanville criticized her by saying she’s had the same hairstyle for two decades.

“It really was that,” Rinna said of Glanville’s comment at the RHOBH season 5 reunion “‘I’ve had the same hair for 20 years’ or whatever Brandi said. Now it’s 25, 30 at this point! But yeah… it was Brandi. I don’t even need to give credit to her, she’ll take it forever!”

Rinna added that she started trying on wigs at a photographer’s suggestion during a photoshoot and became hooked. “I mean, it happened organically. And from there? Forget it. Now you can’t stop me!” she said.

Rinna admitted to People that her husband prefers a no glam look for her but that the wigs are “fun” for him. “He comes in and goes, ‘Who are we tonight?’” she said.

Brandi Glanville Accused Rinna of Wearing Wigs Even Before She Wore Them

According to Us Weekly, Rinna’s beef with Glanville started when Rinna joked during a RHOBH reunion that a trashy character she played on a “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” episode was inspired by Glanville.

Glanville fired back with: “You’ve had the same hairdo for 20 years, and you’re basing it on my look?”

But even before that, Glanville accused Rinna of wearing wigs. On one RHOBH episode, the former model told Yolanda Foster that she thought all of the glue from Rinna’s wigs may have messed with her brain.

“I think that wig glue is going to her brain, and she needs to check herself,” Brandi said of Rinna in 2015, per BravoTV.com.

“It’s one wig in one style,” Glanville added of Rinna, per Us Weekly. “I want to get one and be her for Halloween. No, I’m not lying. She wears wigs.”

Rinna later responded to Glanville’s claim that she wore wigs by posing for a photo that showed “Ladies of London” star pal Caroline Stanbury tugging on her hair to prove it was real.

