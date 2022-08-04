RHOBH Veteran Announces Big Business News

Lisa Rinna announced her latest side hustle. Days after recently revealing that her Rinna Beauty makeup line will be available on Amazon.com, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star announced she has a major new project in the works.

Rinna’s Twitter bio touts her as an “Actress, Host, NY Times Best Selling Author, Wife of Harry Hamlin, Mother of two beauties, and creator of Rinna Beauty.” But now she can add “winemaker” to the list.

Lisa Rinna Revealed She Will Release a Wine Label

In a post shared on her Instagram page on August 3, 2022, Rinna teased the upcoming launch of Rinna Wines.

“The new French Wine Collection people will most definitely be talking about. By @lisarinna,” came the caption to a reshare of the company’s post, before urging fans to follow the @RinnaWines IG page “to be the first to know when it’s released.”

“SO PROUD AND EXCITED!!!!” the Bravo star wrote in the comment section.

“Can’t wait Rinna! It’s so good!” added co-star Dorit Kemsley, while Erika Jayne posted a series of fire emoji.

On the August 3, 2022 episode of RHOBH, Rinna talked about her wine brand and revealed she would have both rosé and Chardonnay wines under her name. During a group wine tasting at her home, Rinna’s business partner revealed the wine was inspired by a past cast trip to Provence, France.

Well before the RHOBH episode, Rinna hinted at her future wine line. In 2020, BravoTV.com shared screenshots from an Instagram story in which the RHOBH veteran asked her followers, “Who’s ready for Rinna Rosé?” alongside a pic of a wine-glass.

While her RHOBH co-stars may be ready for it, some critics aren’t so sure.

In a Reddit thread, one commenter wrote, “It’s a Rin-NO for this Wino!”

“Rinna can feel her time on RHOBH ending so she will jump on anything she can put her name on!“ another wrote.

“I m feeling like, ‘Harry’s Sauce’ would get way more traction than a Rinna Wine,” a third Redditor suggested, in reference to the Bravo star’s husband’s famous homemade Bolognese sauce.

One of Rinna’s Most Memorable RHOBH Moments Involved Wine

Kim Richards vs. Lisa Rinna – Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 5)

Longtime RHOBH fans may recall that one of Rinna’s most memorable moments on the show involved wine. In 2015, the former “Days of Our Lives” star got into a heated argument with then co-star Kim Richards during a cast trip to Amsterdam. After Richards started baiting Rinna by threatening to reveal a secret about her husband Hamlin, Rinna lost it on her.

According to The Daily Mail, Rinna stood up during a group dinner and tossed a full glass of wine at Richards before smashing the wine glass on the restaurant table.

“You never go near my husband! Don’t you f***ing understand that? You never go after my f***ing husband!” Rinna screamed at Richards.

Rinna later questioned what secret Richards could possibly have about her husband as she noted “she doesn’t even know Harry.”

“I f***ing lost my f***ing marbles,” Rinna later admitted of her wine glass moment.

In 2022, Rinna brought up the wine glass fight once again via an Instagram comment to Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton. According to Page Six, Rinna wrote to Hilton, “I remember when you first got on the show you called me and said ‘What Kim said about Harry, she made it all up you know that right?’ and I just said ‘I know she did Kathy, …I just flashed on that today for some reason,” the RHOBH star added.

