Fans React to Lisa Rinna’s ‘Let’s Talk About the Husband’ Photo

On October 9, 2022, Rinna shared a black and white headshot photo of her husband, Harry Hamlin with a caption that had all the fans reacting.

Lisa Rinna Stirs up Fans Emotions With ‘Let’s Talk About the Husband’ Instagram Post: ‘He Deserves a Medal’

“Let’s talk about the husband,” she wrote in the caption of the photo. “Harry F****** Hamlin. Mayfair Witches Coming Soon. @amc_tv Meet Courtland Mayfair.”

The caption was a play on an iconic fight with Kim Richards in Amsterdam.

“Let’s talk about the husbands,” Richards said to Rinna during a heated argument. Rinna went ballistic screaming at Richards and throwing a glass across the table at Richards. It’s considered one of the biggest rivalries in the show’s history.

Fans remembered the moment and commented on the post, many pointing out how great Hamlin is to be “putting up” with Rinna all these years.

“Poor harry,” a fan wrote.

Someone else said, “A good man & wonderful husband. He does not deserve the crap you do rinna.”

“For putting up with you,” a fan pointed out.

“Stop deflecting Rinna,” someone wrote.

“He deserves a medal,” another person said.

A fan wrote, “Harry has the patience of Job.”

“I feel sorry for Harry he must be so embarrassed and ashamed of his wife,” someone commented.

“Why has he not left you by now??” someone asked.

Not all of the comments were bashing Rinna though, several complimented the relationships she has with Hamlin.

“You got the best, most understanding, low key husband ever,” a fan said. “I bet he makes you feel like you’re home no matter where you are. That is the kind of relationship we all strive for. Love your marriage!”

Someone said, “Gorgeous man and beautiful wife – perfect!

I love the way you two have been true in your love for each other from day 1.”

“I love you both and your beautiful family. Keep doing what you do. You always bring joy and happiness. Hugs from Houston,” another fan wrote.

The pair have been married since 1997 and share two adult daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray.

Harry Hamlin Says the Secret to Long-Lasting Marriage With Lisa Rinna Is ‘Being Diametrically Opposite’

The couple spoke with People in February 2022 about the secrets to keeping their marriage strong after 25 years.

“[The secret is] being diametrically opposite,” Hamlin told the outlet. “I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons.”

Hamlin also explained that Rinna played hard to get at the beginning of their relationship.

“She played hard to get,” Hamlin told the outlet “The Rules [book] had just come out and it was written by women, for women to teach them how to get a man,” he recalls. “And in that book, one of the rules was, if you were called up by somebody and they asked you on a date, you had to say, ‘No.’ You had to wait at least a week or whatever. And I knew that she had read that book.”

Prior to marrying Rinna, Hamlin had been married to Laura Johnson from 1985-1989 and then to Nicicollette Sheridan from 1991 until 1992. Rinna has only been married once.

