Lisa Rinna’s Recent Look Ridiculed as ‘Trashy’ & ‘Tacky’

From “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” to the catwalk of 2022’s New York Fashion Week.

On September 12, Lisa Rinna walked the runway in Priscavera’s SS23 fashion show in New York City. The 59-year-old wore a long white dress and had her hair slicked back with a heavy eye as she strutted down the runway.

Rinna posted several photos, videos, and screenshots from an interview showing her time as a NYFW model, including one where she wrote, “Honey when you’re 59 years old and you get asked to walk a runway show you say YES!!!!!!! @priscavera #nyfw @maddeostlie love you.” Here is one of the posts showing Rinna on the runway:

Many Fans Ripped Rinna’s Look in the Fashion Show

While Rinna got a lot of support for her posts showing off her modeling in the fashion show, many others slammed the Bravo star for her look and her walk. “Rinna walks like me when I pretend to be a topmodel at home,” someone wrote. “Very amateurish and no grace at all. The arms should not swing crazy like that.”

Another person said, “She is trying soooo hard and it shows.” One commenter wrote, “Rinna trying so hard to live her fantasy of being a Super Model.” Someone else said, “What kind of people attended this?” Another slammed the Bravolebrity, “Get over yourself.”

Rinna also posted some photos from Interview Magazine’s piece about her, including one that showed her backstage at the fashion show showing the camera her middle finger. “Why is she sticking out her middle finger? That is so not classy!” someone said. Another person wrote, “Wow really keeping it classy smdh.” Someone commented, “When you zoom in, her pictures are scary.” Another agreed, “Scary face.”

One person wrote, “You and Ramona [Singer] have the same runway eyes.” Many people wrote that she was “tacky,” with one person commenting, “She is so tacky.” Another wrote, “So trashy. What an embarrassment to ur family.” Someone else said, “Keep it trashy.” One person said, “So damn trashy.”

The Bravo Star Addressed Her Appearance & Said at Her Age She Wanted to Just ‘Be Herself’

Rinna discussed her appearance at NYFW with Interview Magazine, telling the publication she had “so much fun.” She shared, “I said that I’m going to act as if I had a shot of tequila, but I didn’t. I wish I would have, but I had to just go with it.” She spoke about deciding to appear on the runway:

I just think that at this point, at my age, you just have to f****** do it and be yourself. This guy who works for Vogue, Mexico, came up to me and his wife’s a big fan. So he is like, ‘Will you say hi to my wife and everything.’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He helped me the most… Because he took a photo of me during rehearsal. He said, ‘Everything’s good but you need to relax your face. You look stressed.’

Rinna said that because of his advice, she was “very conscious” of her body. “You’re holding your gut in, there’s all this stuff,” she shared. “He goes, ‘Relax your face.’ So when I finally did it, I think it was very helpful.”

Rinna described her look for the fashion show as “kind of classic old school. Tom Ford Gucci 1996.” She also said the fact that she’s been considered the “villain” on RHOBH may have contributed to being asked to appear in the fashion show. The magazine asked the Bravo star, “So you think being the villain paid off because you are the only person on the show I’ve seen walking this fashion week?” Rinna replied simply, “What do you think?”

